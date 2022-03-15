Hospitals' Non-Compliance With Fed's Pricing Transparency Regulation Keeps Patients in the Dark
Less Than Half of Hospitals Surveyed in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas have accessible price estimation tools.
This price transparency regulation was supposed to shed some light on these prices to benefit consumers. Until hospitals get their act together, patients will continue to be in the dark.
— Henrietta Collins, Warren, President Local 100 ULU, Arkansas.
Costs associated with hospital services strike fear in the hearts of many prospective patients. Are the procedures and treatments affordable? Will a payment plan be necessary? Will I need to take out a loan?
To protect consumers, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) sought to address the dilemma of patients being in the dark about hospital costs. On January 1, 2021, they began requiring most American hospitals to disclose pricing information on their websites.
Fast forward a year, and the "Hospital Price Transparency & It's Implementation in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas" report found that the government's price transparency regulation is failing: Patients are still in the dark about their estimated costs, and only a few hospitals in the three states have truly accessible price estimation tools.
"This price transparency regulation was supposed to shed some light on these prices to benefit consumers," said Henrietta Collins, Warren, Arkansas - president Local 100 ULU. "But this study shows that it's totally failed," she added. "There's no rhyme or reason. Until hospitals get their act together and agree on standards or the government makes them, patients will continue to be in the dark the cost of their healthcare."
ACORN International, Labor Neighbor Research & Training Center, and Local 100 United Labor Unions sponsored the study. These membership organizations initiated this report because they were concerned about access and the cost of health care. Both ACORN and Local 100 have members and affiliates in the three-state focus area of the report. Read the full report: https://acorninternational.org/index.php/hospital-price-transparency-arkansas-louisiana-texas/.
Hospital Price Transparency and its Implementation in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
Summary
● The government's price transparency regulation is failing. The government requirement that hospitals begin disclosing their prices is not helping patients. With no meaningful penalties for non-compliance and no standardization as part of the regulation, hospitals are reporting the prices in wildly different ways, if at all. Moreover, the industry preference for consumer price tools is woefully inadequate even when they "work," as hospitals do not report estimates within any reasonable range.
● The government and hospitals could both improve it. Health prices are complex because of the unique features of our market-based healthcare system. Still, the federal government can significantly improve CMS's transparency regulation with three fundamental changes: requiring insurers to begin disclosing reimbursement data, instituting significant penalties for hospitals and insurers who fail to comply, and requiring both a set coding system and plain language descriptions of procedures.
● Patients are still in the dark about their estimated costs. Transparency in procedure costs for patients remains low. A minority of hospitals in Arkansas (33%), Louisiana (42%), and Texas (30%) have truly accessible price estimation tools. And among those with accessible tools, the range of the estimates can vary so widely as to make them useless.
● For-profit hospitals set their charges higher than non-profits and government hospitals in Texas and Arkansas, but non-profits' charges are much closer to for-profits in Louisiana.
● The metro areas with the highest list prices in each state are Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers (Arkansas), Lake Charles (Louisiana), and Longview (Texas).
