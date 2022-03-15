Pavement Preservation Project on I-78 and I-81 in Lebanon County and I-81 in Dauphin County Resumes

​Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a 14-mile pavement preservation project on Interstates 78 and 81 in Lebanon County and Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is set to resume next week.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on the westbound I-78 ramp to Route 22 (Exit 8) in Lebanon County.

Work is scheduled from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM starting Monday, March 21. This work includes full replacement of deteriorated sections of shoulder along the entire ramp. The contractor will mill and pave, upgrade guiderail and perform other miscellaneous construction at this location.

There will be shoulder closures with traffic shifts. This work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, March 30, at which time diamond grinding will be performed on eastbound I-78 and then on southbound I-81 and westbound I-78. An update will be issued when this portion of the project begins.

This project consists of diamond grinding, concrete patching, spall repair, signing, pavement markings, and shoulder rumble strips on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County and Interstate 81 in Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

Work limits on I‐78 in Lebanon County are from the Route 72 overpass to the I‐81 Interchange, and on southbound I‐81 from just north of the I‐78 Interchange to approximately the Indiantown Gap Road overpass.

In the Dauphin County section of the project, the southbound I‐81 limits are from approximately the East Hanover rest area near Mile 79 to approximately one mile east of Mountain Road (Exit 72). The northbound I‐81 limits are from just east of Mountain Road (Exit 72) to just east of Route 39 (Exit 77) with about a one-mile break in the area of Sandy Hollow Road.

This work is intended to improve the ride quality and extend the life of the concrete pavement.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the prime contractor on this $5,517,636 project. Work is expected to be completed by July 29, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###