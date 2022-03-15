Submit Release
Public input meeting for proposed reconstruction of 66th Street east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. - A public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, at Burleigh County Highway Department, 8100 43rd Ave NE in Bismarck. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for 66th Street SE from the intersection of Apple Creek Road to Northgate Drive. Representatives from the Burleigh County Highway Department will be available to answer questions.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by April 8, 2022, to Casey Einrem, PE Burleigh County Highway Department, 8100 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck, ND 58503, or email ceinrem@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

Another public input meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the City of Lincoln, 74 Santee Road in Lincoln.

Burleigh County will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Pamela Binder, Human Resources Director, Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6536 or pjbinder@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.                                                     - ### -

CONTACT:

Casey Einrem, PE Burleigh County Highway Department ceinrem@nd.gov 701.204.7748

