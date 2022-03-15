Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,940 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Sex Abuse Charges In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREENBELT, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man Monday on charges he sexually abused a minor in Prince George’s County.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Emanuel Granados-Sorto, 27, of Greenbelt, Maryland, is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sex offense. He was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

According to a preliminary investigation, Suffolk County (N.Y.) Police contacted Maryland State Police on March 4 as they searched for a missing child. Detectives believed based on evidence gathered over the course of their investigation that the missing child, who is known to Granados-Sorto, could be with the suspect.

On Monday, troopers, with assistance from the FBI, served a search warrant at Granados-Sorto’s residence and located the missing child. Granados-Sorto arrived at the residence a short time later and was arrested at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The case remains under investigation …

Kelvin Emanuel Granados-Sorto

###

 

CONTACT: Maryland State Police Office of Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Child Sex Abuse Charges In Prince George’s County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.