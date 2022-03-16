Swattrex & Sanidhya mishra new song " Kyu " and " Sach Bata " releasing soon via Ingrooves / Universal Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Swattrex & Sanidhya Mishra will be going to release two New amazing songs " Kyu " and " Sach Bata " in April 2022 via Ingrooves / Universal music. Both songs "Kyu" and " Sach Bata" will surely be going to be a major hit. The soothing voice with amazing story format lyrics will give a proper pop vibe to everyone.
Talking to the artist about the song " Sach Bata and Kyu " :
The song SACH BATA is a blend of Indian jazz and electronic music. The creator of the song Sanidhya Mishra aka mishrasanidhyamusic keeps a vision to blend different genres to get something that people like to listen to. He says he’ll never follow any rules from the music book he’ll just make whatever people like to listen to.
The song ‘Sach Bata’ is a piece of track based on electronic music and jazz instrument. The soul vision was to create something called jazz-pop, electronically. Music is produced by Swattrex and Sanidhya Mishra. Lyrics, composition, and vocals are given by Sanidhya Mishra.
In the track, the lyrics try to ask about the current situations of a girl if she is happy with the one for whom she left her partner and the happiness that lies with him to be with someone who seemed to be socially more fit. But what looks good every time may not be better for you.
Sanidhya the writer of the song targets new age’s love where we easily break relationships giving certain illogical reasons while the reality is that they may have got someone better!!
The song KYU is a pop song with an acoustic groove beat. The interesting fact about the song is that Sanidhya Mishra the writer, composer, producer, and singer of the song wrote and composed this piece in just 30 min after which it was produced in collaboration with Swattrex music, also the guitar used is produced electronically i.e. it wasn’t recorded even then it sounds so real, this trick was performed by Sanidhya Mishra where he mixed the guitar in its wave spectrum modified panning, stereo and laid two layers of the same guitar to sound random and real! The song revolves around how difficult it is to forget someone you loved once. Sanidhya Mishra the writer of the song kept in mind to not use complicated words in the lyrics, he used normal words for making the lyrics easy to relate to people. When the scratch was prepared for the song by Sanidhya, he kept the piece groovy for the audience to get attracted by the song.
After which, Swattrex with his magical hands gave the track the final touch which made it, out of the world level.
Let talk about both artists about their journey in music . when in getting in touch to talk with Swattrex on call we got to know about many things from his personal life to music life. Swattrex is truly a Gem and an inspiration for upcoming musicians.
Swatej Agrawal Popularly known as Swattrex is a musician from Delhi and a DJ Artist. Having a total release catalog of 150+ songs till now with 70+ original releases. Already crossed 100 million+ streams across all platforms worldwide. started making music in 2017 by learning music from YouTube, featured on IMDB, Times of India. Released songs on Saregama music and Upcoming songs will be released on Sony music soon. Swattrex started performing Colleges and Clubs all over India in 2019, performed at DTU Delhi, IGDTU Delhi, AIIMS Gorakhpur, IIIT Lucknow, Dhirubhai Ambani College, Gandhinagar, OTM Hyderabad, IP University Delhi, etc. . For 2022, Swattrex will be touring India from March and planning to release 15-20 songs albums with talented artists from around the world.
Sanidhya Mishra is one of the young and talented musician from north India. Sanidhya Mishra is a young producer, singer. songwriter and composer, who generally hates the rule book and just makes what people like! He is a multi-genre producer who when writes his song uses generally used language making it easy for people to connect.
Both songs " Kyu " and " Sach Bata " will be releasing in April 2022. Let's hope for the great and everyone will be going to love this song for sure.
Swatej agrawal
Swatej agrawal
Swattrex
