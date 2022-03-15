Phins Apparel Presents The Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic Benefitting United Way

Informational Graphic on the Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED SATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phins Apparel will host the Inaugural Phins Fishing Classic in eight Southern states and will benefit over 240 United Ways. The Phins Fishing Classic (PFC), powered by the Fishing Chaos App, will be held remotely across an eight-state region for the first time. PFC will allow anglers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to fish in this event for a guaranteed $10,000 worth in prizes and to ultimately benefit their local United Ways. The PFC tournament will be open from April 9thto May 1st, 2022.

More details about this event:

•Tickets can be purchased at the Fishing Chaos website or in app.

•An Open Ticket is $35 and an Open Ticket with a Tournament T-shirt is $55.

•Donation tickets (of $10 apiece) and High School Bass Tickets are also available.

•This is a catch-photo-release tournament.

•Anglers will submit photos of their fish for professional judging via the Fishing Chaos App & Reel Tournament Management.

100% net proceeds from this event will be divided among the United Ways based on angler participation from their community.

About Phins Apparel: Phins is a line of apparel that represents a coastal lifestyle based on comfort, color, and the outdoors. Comfort starts with the quality of the shirts we use, giving you the feel of your favorite shirt, you have had for years from the first time you put it on.The colors we choose reflect the species, area where the fish lives and the selected garment color. The shirts are designed to complement the quality of the garment by using the shirts as one of the colors, allowing a Phins shirt to breathe.