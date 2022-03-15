Attorney General Knudsen urges DirecTV to respect diversity of voices

HELENA – Attorney General Knudsen joined other attorneys general in urging DirecTV to encourage, not restrict, viewpoint diversity in the media, and renew their contract with One America News Network (OAN).

“You cited a ‘routine internal review’ as the basis for ending your relationship. This is highly troubling and disappointing. Not just because this is an unwise business decision, but because you are masking what is obviously viewpoint discrimination with neutral corporate-speak; your decision was certainly not based on a ‘routine internal review,’” the letter states. “Rather, your cancelation of OAN comes after a crescendo of powerful leftwing voices demanded that you take action against them…Americans deserve a diversity of voices in their news. I urge you to do the right thing and ensure that they get it.”

Attorney General Knudsen joined attorneys general from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia in signing the letter to DirecTV.

Read the letter here.