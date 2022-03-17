1st University Credit Union Leverages CURevl's New Resource for College Planning

CURevl's new college planning tool, colleging, is a great resource for credit unions and their members.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced 1st University Credit Union is now offering CURevl’s new resource, colleging, to help members plan for college.

“1st University encourages members to dream the dream and we’ll help make it come true,” said Gary Parker, President & CEO of 1st University. “We know planning for college can be overwhelming. Colleging.com is a great resource to help simplify college planning allowing our members to confidently follow their dreams.”

CURevl is continuously looking for ways to help its credit union partners provide more to their members. Colleging is one more piece of the financial literacy picture. “As a group of veterans to the education finance industry, we understand the need for a tool to remove the complexity of college planning,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “Colleging is a great resource for our credit union partners and their members.”

For additional information on college planning and CURevl, visit colleging.com.

About CU Revl LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members.

About 1st University Credit Union

1st University Credit Union has been helping people achieve their financial goals since 1956 when the president of Baylor University wrote a letter to the Texas Credit Union Department requesting a charter for a credit union to serve the employees, students, and alumni of Baylor and their families. Today, the full-service credit union continues to serve the Baylor community as well a geographic area surrounding Waco, Texas. For more information, visit culink.net.

