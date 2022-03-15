Composite Rebar Market Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2030

Glass and polymer composite rebar is widely used in electromagnetic and electrical devices as these materials are non-conductive.

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebar is a steel bar or the mesh of steel wires used in tension devices in reinforced concrete and strengthens the masonry structure. Composite rebar is used on a large scale as an alternative to steel reinforcement owing to its durability, corrosion resistance, ease of installation, lightweight, and long service life. Various composite rebars are used in construction, however, recently, fiber-reinforced polymer rebar has gained popularity in the construction sector. As composite rebar bears low maintenance requirements, composite rebar is used on a large scale in road and bridge construction, airport runways, and parking structure. Composite rebar is also used in weight-sensitive applications where other materials including soil have poor load-bearing capacity and in environmentally sensitive areas where it is undesirable to move heavy equipment. Glass and polymer composite rebar is widely used in electromagnetic and electrical devices as these materials are non-conductive.

Access Full Summary @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/composite-rebar-market-A13768

Companies Covered

Aslan FRP, Schoeck, Armastek, Galen, Dextra Group, Nanjing Fenghui Composite, Yuxing, Shanghai KNP, BP Composites (TUFF-Bar), Pultrall, Pultron Composites, Hubei Yulong, Fusite, Fiberline, Marshall Composite Technologies, Sireg Geotech, Technobasalt, Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar, Tribeni Fiber, Captrad

Market Trends

In July 2020, Pultron Composites signed Geosynthetic Partners Ltd. as New Zealand and Pacific Islands distributor of Mateenbar, which further help in expanding its presence further in the Asia-Pacific region.

In June 2017, Owens Corning acquired Aslan FRP, the concrete reinforcement business of Hughes Brothers Inc. Aslan FRP makes and markets glass and carbon fiber-reinforced composite rebars which are used to reinforce concrete in new and restorative infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, marine structures, buildings and tunnels. With this acquisition, the company strengthened and expanded its geographical presence in the FRP rebar.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14137

Key Segments Covered

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

End User Industry

Construction

Electrical Isolation

Industrial

Marine

Others

Purchase Enquiry Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14137

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the composite rebar industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the composite rebar market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030 to highlight the composite rebar market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed composite rebar market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14137