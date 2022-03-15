Composites Testing Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth & Leading Players, Forecast To 2030

The composite material cannot be recycled and this is projected to limit the growth of the composites testing market.

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mechanical testing of composite materials to determine and assess numerous materials parameters such as strength and stiffness of the composite materials component is known as composites testing. Several organizations have standardised composite testing. Creep testing, cryostests, tensile testing and bending testing are some of the most frequently adopted testing methods. Composites testing is applicable in many industries such as automobile, building & construction, aerospace & defense, electronics & electrical, and others. Composites are used in transportation vehicles as well as the interior and external structures of aeroplanes because of its better performance and great strength. Composites must adhere to the procedures unique testing requirements as well as the tough composites testing market standards to preserve durability and assure safety.

Companies covered

Exova Group, Intertek Group, Mistras Group Inc., Element Materials Technology, Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc., Matrix Composites, Instron, ETIM Composites Testing Market Laboratory, Henkel AG & CO. KGaA

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The composites testing market was negatively affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The production and demand for composites testing decreased causing the disruption in supply chain and affecting the composites testing market.

Many industries such as automobile, building & construction, aerospace & defense, electronics & electrical, and others were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, which decreased the growth of the composites testing market.

Top Impacting Factors

Industrialization has increased the demand for composites materials in many industries for many applications. There is an increase in the demand for composites testing services in modern commercial aircraft. These are the aircrafts with wide usage of composites in various aircraft structures for various testing methods and to ensure safety and performance efficiency. This is projected to drive the growth of the composites testing market. The composites testing sector is expected to grow at a healthy rate as composite materials find their way into the design of crucial components used in sports equipment, ships, sports automobiles and in other high-performance applications; hence, composites testing is developing as a profitable and also rapidly growing business opportunity. The composite material cannot be recycled and this is projected to limit the growth of the composites testing market.

key segment

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Continuous Fiber Composites

Discontinuous Fiber Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

