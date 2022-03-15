More about Carr Recognizes National Sunshine Week, Continues to Champion Open Government in Georgia

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is recognizing March 13-19, 2022, as National Sunshine Week and reinforcing to all public officials the importance of continuing to operate openly and transparently.

“We take very seriously our long-standing role in defending and protecting open government in Georgia,” said Carr. “Government officials are simply trustees of the people’s documents. Ensuring access to government records and meetings is essential to keeping the public informed and holding elected officials accountable. During National Sunshine Week and year-round, we will continue to promote good open government standards that are built on sound judgment and the rule of law.”

Department of Law Open Government Mediation Program:

The Department of Law is a leader in promoting an ethical culture and transparency in government. One of the main ways the office protects the public’s interest is by reinforcing Georgia’s Open Records Act (ORA) and Open Meetings Act (OMA). Through our office’s Open Government Mediation Program, led by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Colangelo, we help mediate local government disputes by addressing complaints from Georgia citizens. We accomplish this either by assisting them with obtaining documents or by answering questions and providing information about the requirements of the ORA and the OMA.

How to Make an Open Records Request:

Any Georgia citizen can make an open records request by submitting a request directly to a particular government agency’s custodian of records. Request forms can be found here.

More information about Georgia’s open government statutes can be found here.

