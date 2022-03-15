Utah Live Concerts Foundation Announces 2022 Festivals
Bringing Bands and Fans Together for 3rd Year
We are thrilled to bring fans and musicians back together once again in a safe, Free family friendly environment. ”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah Live Concerts Foundation (ULCF) today announced agreements with Payson and Orem cities to deliver two top professional rock festivals to the Wasatch Front in 2022. The foundation will again deliver dozens of popular local bands to the Payson Here Comes the Sun festival June 24-25; as well as the Orem Come Together festival August 19-20. In its third year, ULCF events have attracted bands from as far away as Texas and California. More than 6,000 fans have enjoyed the free events created by the musician board members of ULCF. 2022 is expected to draw big crowds as the pandemic continues to recede. Additional sponsors are currently being sought out to support this rockin’ good summer. VIDEO
— John Pilmer
“We are thrilled to bring fans and musicians back together once again in a safe, family friendly environment,” states John Pilmer, ULCF founding board member. “The foundation staged safe, COVID free outdoor events through the middle of a pandemic. We think the crowds may be even bigger this year.”
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with all the proven resources to plan, collaborate, and execute unique, fun, and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include Touring-grade Sound Engineering & Equipment, Web Design/Creation, Stage Design & Management, Public Relations, Sales & Sponsorship Procurement, and Graphic Arts.
This year’s charity partner will be Ukraine related. “The people of Ukraine are suffering through a tragedy that is unthinkable for most of us,” states Alan Breeze, ULCF honorary Chair for 2022. “We are currently exploring a charitable approach that best meets the needs of the people of this battered country’s citizens.”
Sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans can follow the development of Utah Live Concerts events at https://utahliveconcerts.org/ .
About Utah Live Concerts Foundation
Utah Live Concerts Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, provides professional, family friendly events that are cause-related and advance communities with a special focus on meeting the needs of the underserved. We align with corporate sponsors and 501c3 non-profit organizations to benefit marginalized folks in your area. Our critical connections include dozens of bands and hundreds of skilled musicians ready to rock ANY sized venue!
