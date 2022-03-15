Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Boise State Basketball to Compete in the NCAA March Madness Tournament After Winning the Mountain West Conference Championship

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a nail-biting finish, the Boise State men's basketball team won the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship against San Diego State by one point (53-52) last Saturday. This means that BSU, for the first time since 2015, is going to the NCAA March Madness tournament. On Thursday, March 17th, the Boise State Broncos will take on the Memphis Tigers in the first round.

The NCAA March Madness Tournament is the highest level of competition in college basketball. The top teams in the nation either win a spot in the bracket by winning their specific conference, or by receiving a bid by the NCAA to play due to their performance over the last season.

The Broncos have made an appearance in the March Madness Tournament seven times and are 0-7 in the tournament overall — with hopeful intentions to change that streak this year.

Athletic Director at Boise State, Jeramiah Dickey, shares, “It has been amazing getting the opportunity to watch the Broncos throughout this record-setting season. This season is a perfect representation of how hard this team works and how much Bronco Nation has an impact on our success. We’re looking forward to facing Memphis in Portland.”

Boise State’s phenomenal all-time high season record of 27-7 is partially funded by sponsors like Microbe Formulas. Local company Microbe Formulas has been a sponsor of Boise State Athletics since the start of the summer of 2021.

The Broncos and Microbe partnered together to share the message of hope and health throughout the Treasure Valley. Microbe’s ‘Welcome to the Real You’ banner in the ExtraMile Arena has been their trademark, along with their ‘Yay! I Pooped Today!’ billboards.

“The timing of our partnership has been absolutely impeccable,” says VP of Communication at Microbe Formulas, Shawnda Huffman. “It’s great to sponsor and put our full support behind our local team as they head into March Madness. With this incredible season, there couldn’t be a better time to partner with BSU and proudly wear our orange and blue.”

The number eight seed, the Boise State Broncos, take on the number nine seed, the Memphis Tigers, in Portland, Oregon at 11:45 am PST on Thursday, March 17th for a chance to play the number one seed in the second round. It is broadcasted live on CBS Sports.

