Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,924 in the last 365 days.

Spring Break fishing event March 22 at Freedom Park Pond in Burley

Parents looking for a Spring Break outdoor activity to help with their kids “what’s there to do” comments can take them out fishing in Burley next week. Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region will be hosting a Take Me Fishing trailer event in Burley, March 22, 2022 at Freedom Park Pond from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Fishing equipment will be provided to those who don’t have their own equipment, along with bait.

Anglers, 14 years of age and older, who borrow the trailer fishing equipment can fish without a license during the three-hour event. All other fishing regulations will still be in effect.

For more information about this free event call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Spring Break fishing event March 22 at Freedom Park Pond in Burley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.