Hofmeister comments on House passage of charter school management reform

OKLAHOMA CITY (March 14, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks today after the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted to approve House Bill 3644. The charter school management reform measure is authored by state Rep. Sheila Dills.

“This legislation would mean significant reform for oversight of charter school management. While more work remains to be done to ensure there is not a repeat of the problems Oklahoma saw with Epic, House Bill 3644 tightens existing regulations that enable charter schools to be responsible stewards of taxpayer money. I commend Rep. Dills for authoring HB 3644 and thank House members for its passage today.”

###