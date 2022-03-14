Senate One-House Budget Bill Outlines Balanced, Bold Investments Throughout State

Andy Pallotta, President New York State United Teachers said, “The Senate has put forward a budget proposal that helps support public schools as the center of our communities. Funding dedicated specifically for creating community schools; boosted aid for mental health supports, universal pre-K and career and technical education; and an infusion of resources for SUNY and CUNY are all welcome steps toward recreating a public education system that truly supports every student. We will continue to work with Leader Stewart-Cousins and her colleagues to ensure the final budget deal brings transformational change to our K-12 schools, colleges and public hospitals.”

Nick Suplina, Senior Vice President of Law and Policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, said, “For too long, violence intervention programs have been doing their life-saving work on a shoe-string budget. Including $40 million in support for community safety and violence prevention programs will not only create safer neighborhoods in New York, but also save lives. We’re grateful for the leadership of Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for prioritizing gun violence prevention this session.”

Mario Cilento, President, New York State AFL-CIO said, "On behalf of the NYS AFL-CIO, I want to applaud the Senate Democratic Conference for prioritizing many important issues in the Senate one-house budget, which will help working people and our entire state emerge from this pandemic stronger and on a clear path to a brighter future. I thank Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and the entire Senate Majority for focusing on child care needs, bonuses for our health care workers, and for taking important steps to restore mental health services. In addition, the conferences’ commitment to fighting climate change, while creating good jobs, is the right approach to ensure our economic recovery.”

Thomas Mungeer, President, NYS Troopers PBA said "The NYS Troopers PBA would like to thank Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the NYS Senate majority for including much needed funding for the State Police. The executive proposals regarding State Police personnel and Capital projects are important issues to the NYSTPBA and our members. We are extremely happy that an additional $40 million was added on top of the Governor's proposal in the Executive Budget to support additional community safety grant programs. If this funding is included in the final budget due at the end of this month, it indicates the legislative support for public safety in New York State."

Jennifer Pyle, Executive Director, Conference of Big 5 School Districts said, “The Conference of Big 5 School Districts is truly grateful to Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and her Conference for their steadfast commitment to serving the needs of the State's urban school districts and providing each and every child with the resources necessary to be successful. The 2022-2023 Senate one-house budget proposal includes critical additional support for Career and Technical Education programs, Prekindergarten, Mental Health Services and Community Schools. In addition, we are pleased that the Senate plan includes funding for a Foundation Aid study to ensure the formula is transparent, predictable and captures unique student needs. We look forward to working with Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and her Conference in the coming days as they negotiate a final State Budget.”

Dennis Trainor, Vice President of CWA District 1 said, “We applaud Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the New York State Senate for a bold budget proposal that makes historic investments benefiting New York’s working families. From ensuring good jobs in a once-a-lifetime broadband expansion connecting all New Yorkers to high-speed internet to massive investments into our healthcare systems to waiving unjust mandatory fees for graduate student workers who are the backbone of the SUNY system - this budget proposal will support vital public services and move our state forward. We are grateful to the New York State Senate for once again delivering a budget proposal that will better address the needs of all New Yorkers.”

George Gresham, President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East said, “We applaud Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the New York State Senate Majority for crafting budget proposals that would make critical investments in healthcare services that millions of New Yorkers rely on. From advancing Fair Pay for Home Care to increasing funding for safety net hospitals, these budget bills provide the resources necessary to stabilize a healthcare system that has faced unprecedented challenges these past years. We thank the Majority Leader, Health Chair Rivera and Aging Chair May for their leadership in working to provide the resources to care for those most in need and we are glad Speaker Heastie and Chair Gottfried in the Assembly are doing the same. We urge Governor Hochul to agree to include these vital resources in the final budget.”

Pat Kane, RN Executive Director of NYSNA said, “New York will not be able to heal from and repair the harmful effects of past cuts that decimated our healthcare system without bold action like supporting our safety-net hospitals, expanding access to quality care, and paying frontline caregivers fair wages. We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate to ensure the budget supports all New Yorkers and recognizes the sacrifices frontline, essential workers have made.”

Healthcare Association of New York State President Bea Grause, RN, JD said, “HANYS is grateful the Senate seized the state’s opportunity this year to invest in healthcare. Every hospital and health system across New York incurred tremendous losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and they now face unprecedented operating costs. The Senate’s budget includes many provisions that begin to address those challenges, particularly in the areas of workforce, capital infrastructure, and increased support for safety net providers. We look forward to working with the Senate in the next two weeks to ensure all hospitals, health systems and nursing homes across New York state have the resources necessary to sustain and improve care delivery services.”

J. Anthony Jordan, Washington County District Attorney & President, District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY) said, “Changes to New York's discovery law required, significant investment in updated modern mechanisms for discovery storage and exchange, funding for additional staff and particularized staff training, new technology, and expanded storage capabilities. The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY) appreciates that the New York State Senate majority acknowledges that the resources needed to adequately comply with discovery exchange exceed what most counties can provide to prosecutors’ offices. The dedication of $59 million towards this endeavor is essential to many counties. The success of New York’s discovery law will continue to depend on the attention, planning and resources that we devote to discovery exchange. I look forward to continued conversations about additional funding needs.”

Miriam E. Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney said. “I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for her leadership in addressing key issues related to law enforcement and public safety. Additional funding for discovery reform implementation will help us continue to make our criminal justice system fairer and stronger; while the funds she has proposed for community anti-violence programs, re-entry programs and crime victim services will help reduce crime, get guns off our streets, and better support the communities we serve.”

David Clegg, Ulster County District Attorney said, “As Ulster County's District Attorney, I'm extremely pleased to see such strong support for the work of District Attorneys from Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Hinchey, and the Senate Majority. The Senate makes sound proposals that would provide an additional $59 million for discovery reform implementation along with an additional $40 million to support community safety and restorative justice grant programs, including programs to reduce gun violence. I'm also especially thankful for the advocacy of Senator Hinchey in fighting for additional funds for SNUG Kingston. The combination of these proposals will go a long way to supporting the work of law enforcement, reducing gun violence, and improving public safety in Ulster County.”

Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director, New York Immigration Coalition said, “The Senate and Assembly’s commitment to including Coverage for All in their budgets indicates a long-overdue acknowledgment that, as we enter year three of an unprecedented health crisis, ensuring the health of every New Yorker must be a priority to fight this pandemic and recover stronger. This historic legislation will finally extend health coverage to low-income New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status. While more remains to be done to ensure that every New Yorker has an equal chance to thrive, we thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for taking this important first step in New York State’s road to recovery.”

Wayne Spence, President of PEF said, “We applaud the work of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the New York State Senate Majority's work to build on Governor Hochul’s positive agenda by advancing many of the priorities outlined by PEF in our “Fund Our Future” campaign, including the restoration of 200 psychiatric beds to help our fellow New Yorkers in crisis. We look forward to working with both houses of the Legislature and the Governor to develop a final state budget that delivers the high quality publicly operated programs and services that New Yorkers need.”

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne E. Adams said, “The Senate’s budget plan represents an important vision for the state to invest in strengthening New York’s communities to make them healthier and safer. We thank Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Finance Chair Krueger and the entire Senate Majority for their leadership, providing critical attention to New York City as part of their efforts to advance investments for our entire state. We are particularly grateful for the attention to long-standing and significant cuts that New York City has faced in the state budget, including for the Close to Home program, Raise the Age, and preventive services. The Senate’s proposal to eliminate the sales tax intercept that has cost our city’s hospitals is critical, and would provide $1 billion for assistance to financially distressed or safety net hospitals. The recognition that we need to grow universal child care, invest in our schools and a New Deal for CUNY, while expanding mental health care, violence prevention, and housing stability, demonstrates a shared vision by New York’s leaders. We look forward to continuing our work with the Senate, Assembly and Governor to ensure the state budget meets the needs of our residents in New York City.”

Vanessa L. Gibson, Bronx Borough President said, “As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we need a bold agenda that provides adequate funding and resources for working families. I applaud the Senate Democratic Majority for their one-house budget resolution, with several victories, including Universal Childcare, a ‘New Deal’ for CUNY and SUNY, boosting housing, tax relief, Gun Violence Prevention Programs and more. I thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for this transformative plan and I look forward to the work ahead for our borough and our state.”

Donovan Richards Jr., Queens Borough President said, "A budget is more about just dollars and cents, it’s a direct view into the values we hold as a city and state. From historic investments in child care and climate change to support for life-saving cure violence organizations and families experiencing homelessness, the Senate Majority's one-house budget is a major step forward toward building a stronger, fairer state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Antonio Reynoso Brooklyn Borough President said, “The one-house budget resolution proposed by the New York Senate democrats has its priorities in order, focusing largely on funding programs that will lift up some of New York’s most vulnerable populations. Perhaps most productive is the budget allocation for universal childcare, which will give caregivers peace of mind that their children are being well taken care of regardless of income so they can provide for their family. As a parent myself, I understand how expensive quality childcare is and how limiting not having it is to one’s livelihood.”

Mark Levine, Manhattan Borough President said, "As New Yorkers continue to confront the economic challenges of two years of the pandemic, the Senate Democratic Majority's one-house budget resolution lays a foundation of transformative investments that will catalyze our Borough, our City, and our State with the long-term economic investments we need to get back on our fee. The resolution includes funding for essential initiatives focused on housing and the environment that will allow us to be a more resilient, more equitable, and healthier New York."

George Latimer, Westchester County Executive said, “We thank Leader Stewart-Cousins and the entire Senate Majority for their hard work in ensuring the needs of Westchester County residents are met in the One-House Budget Proposal. The One-House bill specifically focuses on eliminating the Distressed Hospital Sales Tax Intercept which could result in a savings of about $4 million dollars for Westchester, advancing a proposal for universal child care, and adding $210 million dollars to AIM. We thank them for not only their hard work, but for their leadership on these critical issues. We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate Majority to ensure progress continues, and the governor signs these measures in the final budget.”

Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive said: “I want to thank the State Senate for advancing a budget proposal that champions key investments that are critical to county operations, including transportation, early childhood education and the environment, while also protecting county taxpayers.”

Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive said, “I applaud the investments made in the 2022 New York State budget bill passed today by the state Senate under the leadership of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. The Senate bill saves Monroe County taxpayers millions of dollars by eliminating the sales tax intercepts for both Distressed Hospitals and for the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) program. The proposed budget recognizes that broader availability of child care is a key element for economic growth as is better pay for home healthcare workers – both key workforce development initiatives in Monroe County. This proposed spending plan invests in Monroe County’s priority areas of public health, public safety, economic and workforce development and infrastructure.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I’ve been proud to keep Albany County’s taxes flat and under the state tax cap for the last nine consecutive years, all while maintaining and expanding programs and services. If we are to continue the important work of fiscal responsibility and controlling property taxes, we need our partners in state government to help shift resources back to counties where they belong. I commend Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority for their proposals to end the AIM sales tax intercept as well as eliminate the distressed hospital sales tax intercept. Additionally, prioritizing universal child care and infrastructure funding is a huge victory for all New York families.”

Pat Ryan, Ulster County Executive said, “I want to thank Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Michelle Hinchey for their work on the Senate Majority One-House Budget Proposals, which calls for increasing the Environmental Bond Act, continued investments in much needed affordable housing in Upstate New York, and expanding the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program statewide.”

Martin Masterpole, Onondaga County Comptroller said, "I appreciate the hard work of Senate leader Stewart-Cousins and our local delegation of Senators May and Mannion in identifying and bringing forth their priorities for our constituents in this year’s budget proposal. I am especially supportive of universal child care, which leads to improved educational outcomes, increases in women’s employment and income, and reduction in social and economic inequities. I am also supportive of Fair Pay for Homecare workers, this is a crucial step toward ending the dangerous home care shortage by investing in the workforce. Lastly, I support the elimination of the Distressed Hospital Sales Tax Intercept, which would save Onondaga County approximately $2.1 million."

March Gallagher, Ulster County Comptroller said, “The financial and personal costs of the home care and child care crises fall disproportionately on women, as does this too often underpaid work. As we not only celebrate women this month, but also recommit ourselves to pay equity, I am grateful to the New York State Senate and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, for their leadership in championing fair pay for home care workers and more affordable child care as critical parts of the state budget.”

Robin Lois, Dutchess County Comptroller said, “Ensuring that our local governments, small businesses, and hard-working families receive support from the State is critical to our economic recovery both in Dutchess County and across New York State. The proposals in this budget resolution exemplify just that-advancing tax relief and affordable childcare for more New Yorkers, increasing much needed assistance to local municipalities through greater infrastructure funding, increased AIM funding and ending the Distressed Hospital Fund Sales Tax Intercept-a $250 million savings to local governments. In addition, this proposal makes historic investments in protecting our environment. The Senate Majority and Leader Stewart-Cousins have demonstrated a realistic and grounded foundation in their proposals, while providing the tools needed to ensure that New Yorkers both in Dutchess County and across New York State recover and build back stronger as we continue to unite to end this pandemic.”

Karen Smythe, Mayor, Village of Red Hook said, “Thank you Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority for this budget proposal that advances affordable child care for more New Yorkers, makes historic investments in protecting our environment, and supports our local governments.”

Stephen Acquario, Executive Director of NYSAC said, “We commend Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Majority Conference for protecting local taxpayers while investing in the future of our state. Keeping local taxes local is the number one priority for counties across the state and the Senate one-house budget ends the misguided policy of intercepting local sales taxes to pay for state programs and responsibilities. We appreciate these and other proposed investments in our communities championed by the Senate and we urge lawmakers to keep them in the final state spending plan.”

Peter A. Baynes, Executive Director, New York State Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) said, “NYCOM applauds Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and her conference for greatly strengthening the local government components of the Executive Budget. The Senate one-house budget acknowledges that municipal governments are central to the revitalization of New York by providing a long overdue increase in AIM funding and putting an end to the state's irresponsible practice of intercepting local sales tax to pay for state obligations. Both of these actions, if enacted, will yield needed relief to New York's overburdened property taxpayers. Additionally, the Senate's increased investment in local transportation aid will make a measurable difference in the quality of the roads New Yorkers travel for work and play. Mayors from throughout our state are ready to put these critically important resources to work and we urge the Senate to secure these initiatives at the negotiation table.”

Lola W. Brabham, President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU) said, “We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Higher Education Committee Chair Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, and the entire Senate Majority for their tremendous support for New York’s college students in the Senate One-House Budget Resolution. Raising the TAP income eligibility limit to $110,000, increasing the minimum TAP award, expanding TAP to incarcerated students, and increasing funding for education opportunity programs will directly benefit students who need it most. The Senate’s proposals to fund the Higher Education Capital (HECap) Matching Grant program and the creation of a new Green HECap program will help colleges and universities make critical infrastructure improvements and meet the state’s ambitious carbon reduction goals to improve the resiliency of communities across the state. These initiatives represent a meaningful investment in New York’s higher education ecosystem and will help ensure that students are able to reach their highest potential.”

Sochie Nnaemeka, Working Families Party NY State Director said “With food, rent and mortgage, and healthcare costs higher than ever, New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet. We must face this affordability crisis with deep investment in our communities.The Senate one-house budget makes deep and urgent investments in affordable housing, public colleges and universities, and raises wages for the home health workers who have been keeping us safe throughout the pandemic. Additionally, we're encouraged by the $3.7 billion investment in child care, which puts us on the path to universal child care for our families. We thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for her commitment to working families, and look forward to partnering with our Senate leaders to ensure these critical measures are included in the final enacted budget."

Stanley Fritz, Political and Campaigns Director for Citizen Action of New York said, “The State Senate's budget proposal shows that they recognize the need to prioritize state funds for investment in New York communities. Too many New Yorkers have been left to struggle to make ends meet while the wealthy continue to get wealthier. A government that is truly representative of the people recognizes public money should be spent in communities so that all New Yorkers' basic needs are met. We applaud the State Senate for prioritizing everyday New Yorkers and pushing a policy agenda that will let all New Yorkers reach their fullest potential.”

Amy Dorin, President & CEO, The Coalition for Behavioral Health said, “Thank you to Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for taking concrete actions to advance the mental health and wellbeing of New Yorkers through the Senate’s Budget Resolution. The Resolution’s inclusion of a 5.4% cost-of-living adjustment for mental health and substance use providers shows clear support for our member agencies, whose staff work tirelessly every day to serve New Yorkers.”

Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence said, “It is clear that the NYS Senate Majority Conference recognizes the urgent need for effective solutions that will address the gun violence crisis plaguing New York State. The Senate's one-house budget resolution provides for significant investment in evidence-based strategies and programs that will reduce shootings and save lives. New York urgently needs this funding for community-safety and restorative justice programs that have been shown to prevent gun violence. We applaud Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Conference for their outstanding commitment to making our communities safer and more just.”

Zack Dufresne, Executive Director of NYSEIA said, “NYSEIA strongly supports the Senate’s One House Budget Proposal to enhance the Solar Energy System Equipment Tax Credit and make it more affordable for all New Yorkers. With costs on the rise for equipment and labor, and the Customer Benefit Contribution charge now in effect, the value proposition is shrinking for new solar customers. The state tax credit should be updated to account for these inflationary headwinds and to make the benefits of solar energy more equitable and accessible to New Yorkers. Doing so would help maintain our momentum and leadership in the clean energy transition, and keep solar industry jobs growing in New York.”

John R. Durso, President of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW said, “The New York State Senate Majority, under the leadership of Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, is committed to our State’s working families and ensuring they have the support they need to thrive. They have presented a budget that provides funding for critical services like childcare and enhancing protections for some of our state’s most vulnerable workers in the agricultural sector, as well as creating opportunities in the emerging cannabis industry by investing in workforce development. We’re looking forward to working with our Senators to get the Budget passed and implemented for the benefit of working New Yorkers.”

Henry Garrido, Executive Director, District Council 37, AFSCME, AFL-CIO said “We are extremely encouraged by the Senate’s one house budget response. We applaud the incredible investments in childcare by the Senate for working families and our children. We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate to enact a budget reflective of our shared values.”

Tara N. Gardner, Executive Director of the Day Care Council of New York said, “This year, in this budget, is the time for New York State to take action to achieve universal child care and invest in the underappreciated, underpaid early childhood education workforce. It is time for New York State to build a system that ensures all children have access to high-quality early education and child care. It is time to build a child care system that meets the needs of working families. And it is time to ensure that the teachers, directors and staff in early childhood education and child care programs are well and fairly compensated. The Day Care Council of New York applauds the Senate Majority and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing child care in the Senate budget resolution and we look forward to working with New York's leaders to achieve universal child care in New York State.”

Jasmine Gripper, Executive Director of the Alliance for Quality Education said,”The Senate's budget resolution is an attempt to significantly meet the needs that families and educators raised during the statewide child care tour that Senator Brisport conducted over the fall. We applaud the Senate for proposing a bold investment in child care and maintaining their commitment to fully fund the Campaign for Fiscal Equity to invest in our children and their future. The proposed expansion of eligibility for free or affordable child care to many more families and strategic investment in compensation for child care educators are essential to addressing the current child care crisis. We are committed to continuing to work with Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Brisport and all the champions in the legislature to ensure that the enacted budget includes these major investments for our children and families as well as the workforce.”

Heather C. Briccetti Esq, President and CEO, The Business Council of New York State said, “We appreciate the Senate focusing on issues that are important to businesses in New York State including Unemployment Insurance debt and expanding child care for small business employees. New York State is fortunate to have a budget surplus this year and in several years out. By utilizing this funding for something as important as childcare, and avoiding tax increases, will help all New Yorkers as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Ashley Ranslow, NFIB’s New York State Director said, “New York’s post-pandemic economic recovery hangs on the survival and success of the small businesses lining our Main Streets. For two years, small businesses have endured unrelenting challenges that continue to mount. Inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and oppressive Unemployment Insurance tax bills are pushing small businesses to the brink. The Senate’s one-house budget proposal recognizes these substantial obstacles impeding small business recovery and takes steps to lower UI tax bills, suspend the gas tax, and cut income and corporate taxes for small business entrepreneurs left behind by recent state tax reforms. NFIB appreciates the Senate’s efforts on these important policy areas and looks forward to working with them to ensure the final enacted budget includes these much-needed relief measures.”

Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City said, “The Senate Majority budget focuses on key priorities to advance New York’s recovery from the ravages of the pandemic by reinforcing the importance of public higher education, health care, sustainable infrastructure, and expanded child care, while rejecting tax increases.“

Randy Peers, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce said, “Clean Slate legislation is not just a moral imperative, it also makes economic sense. As businesses continue to be plagued by labor shortages in every industry, removing unfair and unnecessary obstacles to employment will go a long way in leveraging the skills and talents of many New Yorkers who are ready to contribute fully to society and the economy.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, “New York State is in a period of recovery. With Governor Hochul’s leadership and that of our State Legislature, we are well on the road to building back stronger than ever. Greater Rochester Chamber commends the State Senate for including in their One-House Budget Proposal: tax cuts for small businesses, unprecedented funding for childcare and education, hundreds of millions of dollars to help offset employer premiums for unemployment insurance, and funding to achieve public-private partnerships in expanding broadband. Our goal is and must continue to be spurring the economy and getting people back to work. These funding priorities provide a great deal of support for Upstate and will help to enhance our business community’s ability to hire workers and grow.”

Garry Douglas, President/CEO of North Country Chamber of Commerce said, "Any state budget bill is a massive document with things to agree with and disagree with. But the Senate has definitely reflected our input in a number of enhancements to the Governor's proposal. There is added support for childcare which is crucial to workforce challenges. Broadband extension is supported through the full repeal of the counter-productive ROW fees. Small business tax cuts have been expanded beyond corporations to those who pay taxes via other structures. And community college support is restored to pre-pandemic levels. We look forward to continued conversations over the next few weeks as a budget is finalized."

Stacey Duncan, CEO, Leadership Alliance (Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce/ The Agency) said, “I am pleased to see a Senate budget proposal that addresses some of the most critical needs in building a vibrant recovery economy. Expanding small business tax cuts, addressing the UI Trust Fund shortfall, bringing parity to Upstate on infrastructure funding, and enhancing important economic development programs is vital to maintaining the investment we need in New York. Equally important is the ability to provide every New Yorker access to jobs, education and opportunity. If there was ever a time for significant investment in child care, broadband and access to college, that time is now.”

John Ravitz, Executive Vice President/COO of The Business Council of Westchester said, The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) the county’s largest business membership organization focusing on economic development and advocacy appreciates the fact that the New York State Senate has addressed many of the issues we felt were critical for New York State to continue to reemerge from the pandemic in their one-house budget bill. The BCW is pleased to see the Senate allocate $300 million dollars to the Unemployment Insurance (UI) Fund, which will go a long way to restore the UI system. The funds will help replenish the UI Trust Fund which will bring important relief to New York State employers. The BCW is also appreciative that the Senate has extended and strengthened the Brownfield Clean Up Program, that will continue to help private-sector redevelopment of contaminated brownfield sites across the state. The Senate’s budget bill also addresses the need for more tax relief to small businesses and makes a serious commitment to increasing the funds to the state’s child care program by allocating the necessary funds to expand eligibility for child care subsidies, and increase the reimbursement rates for child care businesses. The BCW will continue to work with both majorities in the legislature and the governor’s office over the next few weeks to ensure that the above mentioned and other critical economic development issues are addressed in the final budget.”

Steve Flennory, Studio Head, WB Games New York, Subsidiary of Warner Bros. said, "The video game tax credit will make New York State a premier location for video game companies to expand and relocate."

Wendy Burch, Executive Director of NAMI-NYS said, "At a time when addressing the mental health of New Yorkers is more important than ever, NAMI-NYS applauds Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for their commitment to build on the many positives in the Executive Budget proposal by including $50 million for Mental Health grants and $10 million for Special Education Teacher salaries in their One-House budget resolution. We are also grateful to the Leader and the Conference for addressing two of NAMI-NYS’s leading priorities; supporting the behavioral health workforce and reforming mental health crisis response. We look forward to partnering with the Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Conference to ensure these advancements are included in the final budget."

Ned Sullivan, President of Scenic Hudson said, “Scenic Hudson thanks and applauds Leader Stewart-Cousins and fellow senators for the suite of environmental enhancements to the budget, notably including $250 million for Parks Capital. This funding will ensure that our magnificent state park system can meet the demands of record-setting visitation. The $250 million will also fund new park infrastructure that will result in restoration of beaches, clean drinking water facilities serving New York City residents, and safety enhancements in Hudson Valley State Parks. Leader Stewart-Cousins recognizes the urgency of action and investment to stem climate change, while creating green jobs through a $6 billion environmental bond act, with $2 billion for climate mitigation, and for compatible programs in the State's Environmental Protection Fund. This is good news for our communities today and for future generations!”

Andrea Smyth, President and CEO of Children’s Behavioral Health said, “The New York State Coalition for Children's Behavioral Health, the leading statewide advocate for improving access to children's mental health services, is thrilled to see that the Senate Majority included our workforce priorities in their one-house budget resolution. By expanding the COLA, including workforce bonuses and providing $50 million in grants for community based services, the Senate will help children and families everywhere by allowing provider organizations to hire more staff and offer more services as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Judy Whiting Community Service Society of New York’s General Counsel, a member of the Clean Slate NY Coalition Steering Committee said, “Tremendous thanks to the New York State Senate, our champion Senator Zellnor Myrie and Leader Stewart-Cousins for including the Clean Slate Act, S.1553C, in the Senate one-house budget proposal. This carefully drafted automatic sealing legislation will make a huge difference for millions of New Yorkers with past criminal systems involvement, allowing them to move beyond stale conviction records and onward to good jobs, stable housing, and a foothold in the community. We look forward to passage of the Clean Slate Act in the April 1 budget.”

David Lamendola, Director of State Government Relations for Verizon said, “Clean Slate legislation is being discussed in Albany again this year for good reason: It can provide a fresh start for thousands of New Yorkers by removing barriers for those who have served their sentences and provide them the opportunity to thrive,” said David Lamendola, director of state government relations for Verizon. “We applaud the Senate Majority for this plan. Some may wonder why Verizon supports fair clean slate laws, and we believe the pending legislation sets the right balance for the State. If the formerly incarcerated individual hasn’t had any convictions for a certain number of years and isn’t on parole, probation or the State registry, then they should be able finally to move on with their life. Simply put: as one of the State’s largest private unionized employers, we think people deserve second chances.”

Camille Joseph-Goldman, GVP State Government Affairs at Charter Communications said, “From investing to deploy internet access to reach unserved New Yorkers, to continually upgrading our network to provide fast and reliable broadband products at great value, to addressing affordability and adoption barriers, Charter has long been committed to increasing connectivity across the state of New York. Charter looks forward to working with the Senate to enact policies that will quickly connect every New Yorker to high-quality broadband and we look forward to partnering with the state to do so.”

Ana Rua, Government Affairs NY City, State & New England Crown Castle said, “The members of the Senate Majority clearly recognize the critical need to bring reliable and robust online access to every corner of the state, and their thoughtful broadband proposals are a reflection of their dedication to realizing that important goal. We are particularly encouraged to see the repeal of the onerous and ill-conceived tax on fiber in state rights-of-way, which was included in the 2019-20 state budget and is a disincentive to the infrastructure investments necessary to connect every New Yorker. The state has the opportunity to be a national leader by removing this tax and maximize historic levels of federal and state funding available to finally close the digital divide once and for all.”

Glenn Liebman, CEO, MHANYS said, “We would like to thank Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senate Mental Health Chair Brouk and the Senate Majority Conference for their strong response to supporting mental health services in New York. Their support of the 5.4% Cost of Living Adjustments for human services programs as well as their support for $50 million for mental health grants, funding for Crisis Services, support for mental health funding in schools and support for our mental health workforce and community are essential in helping to rebuild New York back after the devastation of COVID. These proposed Senate investments in mental health combined with the proposed Executive Budget and the Assembly proposals will help provide much needed support for providers, the workforce, families and most importantly the people we serve in the community. MHANYS thanks the Senate for their leadership."

Alexander Horowitz, Executive Director, NYUJ said, “The New Yorkers United for Justice Coalition (NYUJ) applauds the Senate Majority Conference's newly announced budget proposal, especially its embrace of opportunities for currently and formerly incarcerated people and the critical proposed investments in reentry-forward programs. From Clean Slate to more funding for supportive housing to an expansion of mental health services, the Senate's proposal is a win for taxpayers, a win for public safety, and most of all, long-awaited wins for communities that are disproportionately impacted by poverty and the criminal legal system."

New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said, “As schools emerge from the pandemic, they will need adequate resources to meet the needs of students. We thank the Senate and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for supporting our public schools during this pivotal time in public education by continuing the phase-in of Foundation Aid, providing funding earmarked for career and technical education and mental health services, and working to reduce – and hopefully one day eliminate – the digital divide so that all of our students, no matter where they reside in the state, have access to broadband services and all of the learning opportunities that broadband access provides.”

Charles Dedrick, Executive Director, New York State Council of School Superintendents said: “The Senate budget proposal, if enacted, would benefit students in all corners of the state. The ongoing commitment to the full phase-in of Foundation Aid and a significant infusion of funds to truly expand pre-kindergarten programming are highlights. But the Senate also is focused on the future by authorizing and funding a study on Foundation Aid and expanding the ability of schools to offer Career and Technical Education programming. We applaud Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Senator Mayer for their outstanding commitments to public education.”

Briana McNamee, Director of Government Relations & Advocacy for the NY Library Association said, “The library community is incredibly grateful to Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for their one-house budget resolution. The increases depicted throughout indicate an understanding of the value of our state’s libraries, their staff, and the services which they provide. Library systems, libraries, and their workers have played pivotal roles in keeping communities across the state connected and informed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this proposal acknowledges the need to invest in libraries, just as libraries invest in their communities. The proposed allocation will benefit library patrons statewide in ways which were not possible in the past without appropriate funding. We thank leadership once more and look forward to a successful final budget.”

Camara Jackson, Executive Director of Elite Learners, Inc. said, “We appreciate Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Democratic Conference for prioritizing gun violence prevention in the one-house budget resolution. The $40 million for public safety and restorative justice grant programs will enable organizations to better serve their communities. Our staff members have witnessed and experienced gun violence throughout their lives. They now dedicate every day to keeping our communities safe. Our goal is to offer people resources and better life options. The Senate’s willingness to fund our mission gives us hope that we can do more to positively impact lives.”

Scott Levy, Managing Director of Policy at The Bronx Defenders said, “Today, we are one step closer to making the Clean Slate Act a reality. Inclusion of the Clean Slate Act in the State Senate’s one-house budget proposal marks an important commitment to bringing relief to the 2.3 million New Yorkers with conviction histories and to eliminating barriers to jobs and economic stability, safe and stable housing, and educational opportunities. Clean Slate represents a critical investment in the future of The Bronx and New York State, and we thank Senator Zellnor Myrie and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for their leadership in making it a top priority. The time for passage is now - Clean Slate can’t wait!"

President Dr. Frederick E. Kowal, Ph.D United University Professions said, “The budget resolution put forth by the Senate today shows strong progress toward the restoration of SUNY system funding that is so critical to our public higher education system’s continued success and growth. From new funding to close the TAP Gap, to expanded budgets for faculty and eliminating hospital debt service, we are grateful to our allies in the Senate for working to address these longstanding gaps in state funding. As budget negotiations continue, we look forward to working with lawmakers in both chambers to allocate these proposed resources in a targeted manner to best support our campus needs and the needs of SUNY’s public teaching hospitals – which served as the backbone of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that SUNY’s campuses and hospitals finally receive the funding they need and deserve.”

Melinda Mack, Executive Director, New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals (NYATEP) said, "We are excited to see the value and importance the Senate has placed on investing in human capital as part of New York's economic recovery. Tackling the issues the working poor are facing, like the benefits cliff and childcare are critical to filling the thousands of open positions and growing good jobs across New York State."

Quintin Cross, Senior Policy Advisor for The Hudson Catskill Housing Coalition said, “The Hudson Catskill Housing Coalition is pleased to see the Senate’s inclusion of the Clean Slate Act (S1553C / Myrie) in their one-house budget proposal. As an organization built and led by people directly impacted by mass criminalization, we know firsthand the devastating and long-lasting impacts that an old conviction record can have on a person’s ability to attain employment, housing, and educational opportunities. For decades, the perpetual punishment of a record has destabilized families and communities. Passage of the Clean Slate Act is essential to building our economy, creating safer communities, and providing people with the second chance that they deserve. We look forward to continuing to work with the Senate to ensure that this important bill passes, without amendments, as part of the NYS FY23 budget, and to continued efforts to protect and advance transformative reforms to the criminal legal system.”

Blair Horner, NYPIRG Executive Director said, “Democracy is a work in progress. The Senate budget provides necessary resources for the public financing of elections, implementation of early voting. Those actions coupled with their already-approved legislation reducing the voter registration deadline and requiring polling places on colleges, helps to further strengthen New York's democracy. While the Senate did not replace JCOPE, they flagged ethics reform as a necessary action this session. We applaud these steps and look forward to additional enhancements in the final budget agreement.”

Sadiya Hoque, Chairperson of NYPIRG, and a student at Brooklyn College said, “The Senate's budget clearly demonstrates that a college education is a top priority. Building on the governor's proposal, the Senate plan adds more resources to college institutions and student's financial aid and services. A final budget like this one would be the best in a generation.”

Kim Smith, Political Director of VOCAL-NY said, “We applaud the Senate’s one-house budget for making critical down payments on tackling our state's dual crisis of homelessness —including people living with HIV —and overdose. For far too long, New York State has invested in maintaining homelessness, this year the Senate has committed to turning the tide on the crisis by investing in the Housing Access Voucher Program. We know this work is far from over and urge Governor Hochul to follow the Senate’s lead on these three critical investments.”

Romarilyn Ralston, Executive Director, College & Community Fellowship said, “Education is a fundamental right to all. The ban on the Tuition Assistance Program was the result of “tough on crime” policies that resulted in educational inequities and increased recidivism for communities of color. Education inside prison is more than a program; it inspires hope and transformation through knowledge and critical thinking. Lifting the decades old ban on TAP will usher in a new era of rehabilitation. This is our time, this is the moment, and TAP is our future. I applaud Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority for repealing this ban. This provides hope for a safer future where we center empowerment over punishment.”

Courtney David, Executive Director for the NYS Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors said, "New York’s behavioral health care system is in crisis and the mental health proposals outlined as part of the Senate’s One House Budget Resolution will provide vital support to our struggling workforce and the delivery of local services. We applaud Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Majority Conference for their leadership and inclusion of these significant mental health appropriations which we strongly encourage be included as part of the State’s SFY 2022-23 Enacted Budget."

Susan Lerner Executive Director of Common Cause said, “The Senate's one-house budget introduces important improvements that we hope both the Assembly and Governor strongly consider. Common Cause/NY is pleased the NYS Senate is taking an appropriate step and curtailing unregulated money in the budget. For years, executive powers misused discretionary funding at a disadvantage to taxpayers. The Senate is also leading the way in providing increased funding to the local Board of Elections and the public financing program, strengthening New York's democracy. The Senate, working with the Governor and the Assembly, must prioritize the overhaul of JCOPE, whether that’s in the budget, or immediately after.”

Adirondack Council Director of Government Relations Kevin Chlad said, "The forests, waters, wildlife and communities of the Adirondack Park will benefit from an expanded Environmental Protection Fund, larger bond act, new electric vehicle charging stations, and more funding to stave-off the worst effects of a changing climate. Adirondack communities would also benefit from enhanced flood-risk protection, brownfield cleanups and more wastewater funding for school buildings. The Adirondack Council also looks forward to working with the Senate, Assembly and Governor Kathy Hochul to establish a Timbuctoo Summer Climate Careers Institute for a SUNY/CUNY education and environmental justice project, as well as a 21st Century comprehensive survey of the impact of acid rain and climate change on Adirondack waters in the final budget."

Jullian Harris-Calvin, Director of Greater Justice New York at the Vera Institute of Justice said, “We thank the Senate for their commitment to funding evidence-based approaches to community safety and to supporting New Yorkers impacted by the criminal legal system. We also applaud our leaders' dedication to removing collateral consequences of criminal convictions that limit access to employment, housing, and other necessities. We look forward to continued expansion of these, and similar, public safety supports that invest in communities and that help them thrive.”

Roger Downs, Conservation Director, Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter said, “Climate chaos and geopolitical unrest impacts the lives of all New Yorkers - and the Legislature must use the budget process to be part of the global solution. The Senate has responded boldly, understanding that significant investments in clean energy and ecosystem restoration translate directly to greater resilience and economic recovery through family sustaining jobs. The Sierra Club applauds Senate Leader Stewart-Cousins for her continued stewardship of our nation leading climate laws and her follow through with obligations to green the grid and electrify of our transportation and building sectors, to protect wetlands crucial to clean drinking water and flood control, and to uplift our most disadvantaged communities from legacy pollution and inequity.”

David McNally, AARP New York Director of Government Affairs & Advocacy said, “Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the State Senate have put meaningful support for family caregivers and older New Yorkers on the state budget negotiating table. A tax credit to help unpaid family caregivers, fair pay for home care workers, assistance for struggling utility customers to address overdue bills, and better support for non-parent relatives raising children would all go a long way toward ensuring older New Yorkers can live in their communities with independence and dignity. AARP New York stands ready to work with lawmakers to include these and other priorities important to older New Yorkers and their loved ones in the final state budget.”

Zaki Smith, The Next 100 said, “It's been 20yrs since I've served my time. The perpetual punishment after my debt has been paid serves no one. Denying me access to housing, employment and education serves no one. I am more than my criminal record. I'm a redeemable human being. It's time to put an end to this silent life sentence.”

Cea Weaver, Housing Justice for All said, “421-a and it’s newest iteration, 485-w, are wasteful tax exemptions that subsidize the real estate industry at the expense of every day, working class New Yorkers who are struggling to afford their homes. At a time of record homelessness and price-gouging of tenants, we are grateful for the leadership shown by Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the State Senate in eliminating this program from the Senate One-House budget while simultaneously expressing support for much needed rental assistance and housing for our homeless neighbors.”

Leanne Lapp, Executive Director Chief Defenders Association NY said, “We wholeheartedly applaud the Senate majority for not only supporting the right to counsel by words, but by tangible actions, and are grateful for their commitment to increase the rate of compensation for Assigned Counsel Attorneys after 18 years of stagnancy. This funding will counteract the crisis in the courts of New York State caused by a lack of lawyers available to accept cases where representation is constitutionally mandated; a crisis with deleterious impacts such as the dissolution of families and incarceration that are disproportionately borne by under-resourced communities and people of color. Thank you to the Senate majority for prioritizing access to justice and fairer outcomes for low-income people.”

Betta Broad, Campaign Director of New Yorkers for Clean Power said, “We are thrilled that Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the NY State Senate are committing to a major investment in electrification in the NYS budget, with $1 billion for weatherizing and electrifying buildings as well as $1 billion for electric school buses, transit buses and expanding EV charging stations. These are the investments we need to meet New York's ambitious climate goals, and we also applaud the Senate's support to begin requiring that new construction of buildings be fossil fuel-free starting in 2024. These initiatives, along with key changes to Public Service Law on the horizon to better align with our Climate Law, will position New York as a leader in creating healthier, emissions-free homes and buildings.”

Chisun Lee, Director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice said, “We applaud the state Senate for its commitment to stand up for voters and to strengthen New York’s democracy with its one-house budget resolution. These investments in the state’s groundbreaking small-donor match public financing program, due to launch this November, and in better-resourced election administration, are essential to increase New Yorkers’ participation in elections and confidence in their government. Funding for an office of voting rights will help to protect and serve communities who face disproportionately high hurdles to exercising their fundamental democratic right. At a time of increasing attacks on democracy in this country and abroad, we commend the Senate for its leadership.”

Adrienne Esposito, Executive Director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment said, “We need to act now to combat climate change, our solid waste crises and to provide clean water for all New Yorkers. The good news is we can address these challenges but it takes funding. This budget delivers on these critical priorities. We are delighted and thankful that the Senate is fully engaged and prioritizes efforts for clean water and a sustainable future.”

Emma Goodman, Attorney from The Legal Aid Society and member of the Clean Slate NY Steering Committee said, "We commend the Senate for including the Clean Slate Act in their one-house budget proposal. Clean Slate is vital legislation that will go a long way towards ending the cycle of perpetual punishment. We must stop closing the door on millions of people that are simply trying to move forward with their lives. We look forward to the passage of the Clean Slate Act this session."

Daniel Mitzner, Chief Operating Officer, Teach NYS said, “We are grateful to the Senate for their unwavering support for and commitment to educating all New York children. This funding will go a long way in preparing students for the careers of tomorrow and spurring a lifelong love for sciences, math and technology.”

Robin Dropkin, Parks & Trails Executive Director said, “Parks & Trails New York is extremely appreciative of Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for this truly game-changing budget proposal that prioritizes the environment, particularly parks, conservation and climate resiliency.”

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said, "Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper applauds NYS Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference for their commitment to increasing funding for critical environmental programs to protect New York’s freshwater coastlines and wetlands as part of the proposed one-house budget resolution. New York is a Great Lakes State, and our 400 miles of Great Lakes coastline are continually threatened by the impacts of climate change. An influx of new money under the Bond Act for climate change mitigation and the removal of outdated jurisdictional barriers that have been preventing crucial wetland protection are critical steps to protecting New York's vital freshwater resources.”

Sarah Tirgary, President The Assigned Counsel Association, NYS, Inc. said, “The Assigned Counsel Association, NYS, Inc. would like to express appreciation to the Senate Majority for investing in the quality legal representation of children, women and indigent adults in New York State. Equal access to justice is the bedrock of our judicial system. Assigned counsel and attorney for children panels ensure that these vulnerable members of our society are protected. We praise this monumental step forward in order to ensure quality legal representation for our most vulnerable members of our society.”

John Coppola, Executive Director New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers (ASAP) said, “In the midst of alarming increases in opioid addiction and overdose, a doubling of alcohol-related deaths over the last decade for women, and the consequences of decades of insufficient support for prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services, New Yorkers can have hope because of the work done by Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger, and Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Committee Chair Pete Harckham. The Senate one-house budget includes much needed support for addiction service providers and our vital workforce.”

David Hepinstall, Executive Director of Association for Energy Affordability said, “At a time when so many New Yorkers are struggling to pay their utility bills and the climate forecast grows increasingly dire, it is heartening that the NYS Senate has introduced a budget bill that will address both crises. By including key components so that building codes factor in greenhouse gas emissions and NY's appliance standards become more comprehensive, we will take a critical step in achieving our climate goals and save New Yorkers over $15 billion on their energy bills by 2035.”

Mike Elmendorf, President & CEO of the Associated General Contractors of New York State (AGC NYS) said, “We applaud the Senate Majority for advancing significant improvements to the proposed NYSDOT Capital Plan. The Senate Majority proposal would allow New York to fully realize the once-in-a-generation opportunity created by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to reverse precipitous declines in our road conditions and move our State DOT system toward a state of good repair. We commend the members of the Senate Majority—and particularly Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Timothy Kennedy—for their strong leadership in making historic, needs-based investments that will not only rebuild our ailing infrastructure, but put New Yorkers to work and drive economic recovery across the entire Empire State.”

María Álvarez, Executive Director, New York StateWide Senior Action Council said, “I am pleased to note the priority the Senate Majority Conference has placed on upholding the rights and dignity of older New Yorkers. Our own work staffing the Patients Rights Helpline, funded by a legislative appropriation, speaks to the many health policy issues facing older residents. The budget resolution will invest in the EISEP program to help address waiting lists for in-home services for the elderly and provides funding for more staff for the long term care ombudsman program. Additionally, the resolution repeals limitations on Medicaid recipients' qualification for home care services and repeals an arbitrary cap on Medicaid spending. Significantly, the resolution includes funding for home care worker salaries to provide a living wage and to incentivize recruitment and retention in this critical field. We are hopeful the Senate will prevail on these important issues as negotiations begin in earnest.”

Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said, “Retail workers face some of the worst scheduling practices in the workplace and they're often left with little or no options when it comes to childcare. Fair access to quality childcare has always been a top priority for the RWDSU. Retail workers juggle work, education and family commitments and they need to know their children are safe and cared for. As we recover from the pandemic, now is the time to overhaul how New York provides childcare services and this budget resolution aims to do just that. Thank you, NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority, for this proposal.”

Kyle Bragg, President of SEIU 32BJ said, “The One House Budget proposal put forth by the Senate Democrats lays out a strong vision that supports working people by making meaningful investments in universal childcare, healthcare coverage for our undocumented neighbors, climate justice, and college affordability. We look forward to working together with the Senate on these critical priorities and partnering to build more paths to prevailing wage jobs with investments in the state’s affordable housing stock to protect communities and good-paying jobs.”

Michael Kink, Executive Director, Strong Economy For All Coalition said, “Powered by revenue from last year's successful and popular tax hikes on the rich and wealthy corporations, this year's final budget can and should drive real resources to the families and communities most in need of a real recovery.”

Charles Khan, Organizing Director, Strong Economy For All Coalition said, “With a historic increase in funding for child care, a big boost to higher education, new resources for homeless New Yorkers and a continued commitment to equity in school funding, the Senate budget marks a powerful investment in our communities.”

Ricky Silver, Co-Lead Organizer at Empire State Indivisible said, “The seeds planted in last year's budget have begun to take root in the 2022 State Senate one-house budget resolution. After hundreds of organizations organized statewide to fight for new progressive revenue from fair and necessary taxes on the ultra-wealth and corporations in 2021, New York finds itself with expanded revenues to make critical investments in our future. We are thrilled to see the State Senate prioritize those investments in expanding childcare, fully funding public schools, and in long overdue increased funding for higher education. We also commend the State Senate for advocating for the creation of a new Housing Access Voucher Program that would provide rental assistance to individuals facing homelessness while also adding necessary funds to the ERAP system. And the expansion of healthcare access for undocumented New Yorkers is an important step towards resolving our failing healthcare systems. These and other investments are the true "economic development" our state needs. But after decades of disinvestment, the State Senate must not lose sight of the gaps that remain. By choosing not to add new monies to the Excluded Workers Fund and by relying heavily on a yet to be voted upon bond to fund critical climate investments, it is clear more work must be done. We call on Senate Leadership and the conference to fight for their one-house as the floor in budget negotiations, not the ceiling. The future of our state depends on it.”

Empire State Campaign for Child Care Executive Committee said, “The Empire State Campaign for Child Care brought together parents, child care providers and thousands of New Yorkers to call on New York State to take action to address the child care crisis facing New York's families. Working with our legislative champions, we developed a plan to transform child care by putting New York State on a short path towards achieving universal child care through a $5 billion investment going toward covering all children up to age 12 and investing in the workforce. ESCCC applauds the New York State Senate Majority Conference and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for prioritizing child care in the Senate Budget Resolution and we look forward to working with both the legislature and Governor Hochul to achieve universal child care in New York!”

James Davis, president of the Professional Staff Congress, the union of faculty and professional staff at CUNY said, “The Senate one-house budget, proposing a $500 million investment in CUNY, is a huge step toward making the New Deal for CUNY (S4461) a reality. This investment will enable CUNY to hire full-time faculty, mental health counselors and academic advisors, and to reduce the tuition burden on students. Our special thanks go to Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and her leadership team, higher education committee chair Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and the New Deal for CUNY prime sponsor Senator Andrew Gounardes. The majority of Senate Democrats are now co-sponsors of the New Deal for CUNY and we are grateful for their active support in the budget negotiations. CUNY needs every dollar proposed in the one-house budget resolution. The PSC, 30,000 faculty and professional staff at CUNY, and a growing student-labor-community coalition are ready to work with the Legislators and the Governor to make it happen.”

Joe Applebaum, President, The New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association said, “We’d like to thank the Majority Leader and Senator Addabbo for their support and leadership. Through the flexibility this provision provides the NYJICF, we have managed to lower workers compensation costs within our industry by 47% over the last four years.”

David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President said, "The Senate Majority's budget supports many of New York Farm Bureau's priority issues including expanding food processing to fortify our supply chain, funding research and environmental initiatives that address climate change, and help for the agricultural community to overcome serious labor challenges should the overtime threshold be lowered. We thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Michelle Hinchey for their support. If we are to have a strong, diverse local food system, we must work together to invest in New York agriculture for the betterment of our whole state.”

Julie Suarez, Associate Dean for Land Grant Affairs at Cornell’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences said, “The Senate Majority budget proposal, led by Senator Stewart-Cousins and Senator Hinchey, as Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, is a remarkable step forward to a more resilient local food system. From providing support to local farm families, many of whom are still recovering from pandemic disruptions, to providing Cornell CALS with a much needed investment to help test, innovate, and demonstrate climate friendly practices on our research farms so that farmers can adapt to increased climate uncertainty, this budget proposal is a wonderful investment. Cornell CALS is deeply appreciative of the Senate Majority’s budget, which recognizes the value of agricultural research and extension to helping make sure all New Yorker’s have access to locally produced foods.”

Mikaela Ruiz-Ramón, New York Policy Coordinator for American Farmland Trust said, “American Farmland Trust thanks Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senator Michelle Hinchey, Senator Rachel May, and their colleagues for their leadership and commitment to critical agricultural and environmental programs in the SFY23 Senate one house budget proposal. This proposal restores funding for key agricultural programs, including renewing Farmland for a New Generation New York funding to bring a new generation of farmers onto the land, helps farmers fight climate change and permanently protect farmland, provides historic funding to advance racial equity in agriculture, and takes bold action to expand the New York Farm to School Reimbursement Incentive to include food served at all school meals so more schools can participate. AFT applauds the Senate for taking these actions to support New York farmers and to build a resilient regional food system capable of feeding all New Yorkers now and into the future, and looks forward to working to see many of these items in the final state budget.”

Northeast Dairy Producers Association (NEDPA) Chair John Dickinson said, “NEDPA applauds the Senate’s commitment to support family dairy farms – the very people who have been at the forefront of environmental stewardship, working to protect and preserve our natural resources for generations. Investments in R&D and the creation of a PRO-DAIRY Climate Leadership position at Cornell CALS will support the ongoing efforts of farms, and lead to more innovations and best practices for university experts and farmers to partner on and implement. NEDPA also commends the Senate for including the Clean Fuel Standard in their budget bill. Additional resources are needed to expand Cornell’s Agriculture Workforce Development Program, as we face labor shortages and work to retain a skilled workforce needed at dairy farms and processors to ensure food security. These investments are critical to the sustainability of our family farms, especially at a time when record inflation is hitting an industry unable to pass increased costs on to consumers. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Hinchey, the rest of the agriculture committee, and Senate leadership to ensure New York's dairy industry remains viable and competitive.”

Larry Wilson, Chair, New York Green Industry Council said: “The continued support and leadership from the Senate Majority and Senator Hinchey, through the inclusion of monies in support of the Turfgrass Environmental Stewardship Fund, is very much appreciated by the landscape horticulture industries.”

Robert Wessels, Executive Director of the General Contractors Association of New York said, “We commend Sen. Kennedy for spearheading this effort to ensure that New York’s roads, bridges and transit systems fully benefit from the Federal infrastructure act monies, and we are confident that the levels the NYS Senate Majority has proposed will prevail in the upcoming negotiations with the Assembly and the Governor.”

Guha Bala, President of Velan Studios said, “New York has the resources and talent pool to be a national leader in video game development, we just need to ensure that conditions are right and incentives are there to push us over the line. The Senate's inclusion of this tax credit in their budget proposal demonstrates their commitment to making NY an epicenter for this rapidly growing industry. We'd like to offer our sincere thanks and hope to continue as long-term partners with the state.”

Larry Marx, CEO of The Children’s Agenda said, “New York is poised to make history, thanks to the Senate’s bold initiative to dramatically improve the child care system for our state’s long-suffering families. Our February poll of 400 Monroe County parents of children under 18 found 71% say the challenges of balancing work and caring for children during the pandemic is a ‘crisis or major problem,’ and large majorities report that child care is too expensive, regardless of whether it’s in a center, family-based, paid sitters, or afterschool/extended day programs. While there’s still a long way to go before an adopted budget and our $5 billion request, the Senate’s one-house bill would be an historic investment on the path toward truly universal access to affordable, high quality care, with decent compensation for caregivers. The Children’s Agenda is grateful to Senate President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins for her bold leadership.”

Richard R. Buery, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Robin Hood said, “We commend Senate President Pro Tempore and Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and the Senate Majority for their tremendous leadership in introducing a historic plan to address the longstanding challenge of making child care affordable and accessible for all New Yorkers. Child care is fundamental to our city and state’s recovery, and yet this workforce – predominantly made up of women of color – are making poverty wages in exchange for caring for and educating our most precious resource: our children. This proposed legislation would lift tens of thousands out of poverty by raising the incomes of over half a million New Yorkers. This is one of the most important investments our Governor and New York State can make to ensure an immediate and long-term recovery from the pandemic so that families can get back on their feet and get back to work.”

Ron Deutsch, Director of New Yorkers for Fiscal Fairness said, "We applaud the Senate for taking bold steps to restore transparency and accountability to our state’s broken economic development system. Creating an accurate database of economic development projects, conducting an independent analysis of tax incentive programs, restoring the comptrollers pre-audit authority and decoupling from the Opportunity Zones program are all reforms that are long overdue. The Senate Majority thoughtful proposals should be incorporated into the final budget to ensure that the public is getting a good return on its investment when it comes to economic development programs.”

Kim Elliman, president and CEO of the Open Space Institute said, “The budget resolution advanced by Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority Conference demonstrates a robust and long-term funding strategy to combat climate change and protect New York's precious natural resources and our magnificent state parks. We commend the Senate for their leadership in proposing an expanded environmental bond act, commitment to protecting New York’s open space and critical, at-risk wetlands, and an increase in funding to maintain and improve our state parks. It is extraordinarily gratifying that the environment and parks have come to the budgetary forefront and look forward to a swift budget adoption.”

John Cooney Jr. Executive Director of The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. said, “ We thank the New York State Senate Majority and New York State Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Tim Kennedy for ensuring that New York State’s roads and bridges receive the full benefit of the Federal Funding increase created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The New York State Senate’s proposal will provide significant improvement to the funding of the NYSDOT Capital Plan. We hope that the New York State Assembly and The Governor will agree with the New York State Senate proposal that allows a record five year investment in New York State’s roads and bridges. The New York State Senate’s proposal recognizes the deteriorated condition of our roads and bridges and provides the funding that will bring long term improvement to these conditions. This proposal will help drive jobs and economic benefit across all of New York State.”

Justin Balik, Senior Manager, State Policy for Transportation Electrification at WRI's Electric School Bus Initiative said, “World Resources Institute commends the Senate Majority for supporting a rapid transition to an electric school bus fleet. In particular, we applaud the proposal to allocate the additional state funding needed to transform the Governor’s 2035 goal into a reality. Momentum is building to enact nation-leading policies and financial assistance to electrify New York’s entire school bus fleet by 2035. The majority of New York’s 50,000 school buses currently run on diesel fuel, exposing the state’s children to unhealthy levels of pollution. Heading into final budget negotiations, Governor Hochul can seize this moment to transition our school bus fleet off of fossil fuels. The enacted budget must include an implementation plan with firm deadlines, dedicated and equitably allocated funding, as well as technical assistance to support districts. This transition will vastly improve air quality and children’s health, while creating new jobs and further cementing New York’s leadership on transportation electrification and climate action.”

Kate Wagner-Goldstein, Legal Action Center's Director of New York Reentry Initiatives said, “The Senate's inclusion of the Clean Slate Act in their one-house budget is a crucial step towards passing this racial and economic justice bill, which will improve the lives of millions of New Yorkers who are currently blocked from accessing jobs, homes, and other life essentials due to past conviction records. We thank Senator Myrie for championing this bill and Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate for their support. Clean Slate's passage will not only provide vital relief to eligible individuals throughout our state, it will help to build a more equitable and prosperous New York State by ensuring that many more New Yorkers can access the opportunities necessary to support themselves, their families, and our shared communities.”

Richard Schrader, New York Legislative and Policy Director, Natural Resources Defense Council said, “NRDC strongly supports Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority’s budget making essential investments in CLCPA implementation, with inclusion of critical language on building codes and appliance standards, fossil-free new buildings, and significant funding from an expanded Bond Act for existing buildings to become climate friendly and for all-electric school and transit buses. The Senate budget also includes important investments in our communities from an expanded Environmental Protection Fund and additional clean water infrastructure funding. It is more urgent than ever to take concrete steps to deliver on the CLCPA’s greenhouse gas and climate justice goals, and accelerate the transition to a healthy, equitable carbon-free New York. This budget will deliver real progress for the people of New York, especially for the buildings and transportation sectors, the two largest sources of greenhouse gasses and air pollution in New York.”

Jennifer March, Phd, Executive Director of Citizens' Committee for Children of New York said, “In New York and across the country, families continue to struggle with the repercussions of the pandemic and resulting economic downturn. This crisis is compounded by the dearth of affordable child care, which has left families facing significant strain to maintain stable employment or re-enter the workforce. We applaud leadership in both the Senate and Assembly for taking monumental steps to expand access and affordability, provide more equitable wages to providers, and build a more sustainable, high quality system. These bold actions are needed now more than ever to alleviate poverty and provide children and families with support needed for their long-term well-being and recovery.”

Marc Herbst, Executive Director, Long Island Contractors’ Association (LICA) said, “Now is the time to fund the future of New York’s infrastructure and to create a strong economy. With the improvements to the proposed NYSDOT Capital Plan, New York has a once in a generation opportunity. We applaud the legislature for their commitment to better roads, bridges, highways and mass transit and look forward to furthering negotiations with Governor Hochul. We thank all the leaders who pushed for more infrastructure funding, particularly Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Tim Kennedy, for his bold leadership on this issue.”

Gary LaBarbera, President of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council said, “With New York’s economic recovery at stake, it’s critical we direct investment toward projects and programs that build and protect New York’s middle-class. This proposed budget is a step towards accomplishing just that. We applaud Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senate Labor Chair Ramos, and their colleagues for their leadership in crafting a proposed budget that responsibly plans for New York’s future and puts the creation of family-sustaining careers with benefits at the heart of the state’s economic priorities. Now, we look forward to working with Governor Hochul and our leaders in the State Assembly to reach a budget agreement that meets the needs of working New Yorkers.”

Jessica Ottney Mahar, The Nature Conservancy's New York Policy and Strategy Director said, "The Nature Conservancy applauds the Senate Majority Conference and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for including historic proposals to protect the environment we share in its one-house budget bill. Robust funding for New York's Environmental Protection Fund is critical to safeguarding New York's clean air and water as well as protecting our parks and family farms. We are also excited to support the Senate's proposal to increase funding for the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act. The Senate's Bond Act proposal would help protect clean drinking water, cut pollution, modernize critical infrastructure, and repair wildlife habitats while also creating tens of thousands of good jobs throughout New York State.”

Pat Purcell, Executive Director, NYS Laborers-Employers Cooperation and Education Trust said, "Thank you to Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, Senator Kennedy and the entire Senate Majority Conference for investing in infrastructure through an expanded NYSDOT capital program. These additional dollars will preserve and improve the highways, roads, and bridges New Yorkers rely on every day to get to work, school, and home while also creating and protecting good middle class jobs.”

Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters said, “The Senate’s budget shows once again their commitment to acting on climate change and protecting the environment and public health. They propose numerous concrete steps to move New York off fossil fuels, with legislation to establish a clean fuel standard for transportation, electrify new buildings, protect wetlands, and reduce waste. And they back it up with funding by proposing to increase the bond act to $6 billion, including $1 billion for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, with funding for transit buses and support for electrifying all school buses by 2035. We applaud your leadership and investment to support sustainability and local climate change mitigation to put New York on the path to meet our ambitious climate targets.”

Riverkeeper Senior Manager of Government Affairs, Jeremy Cherson said, “Thank you Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for responding to the ecological crisis with a historic $6 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, new protections for freshwater wetlands, a $400 million Environmental Protection Fund, and continuing a $500 million investment in the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. To build on these proposals, we urge the Senate, Assembly, and Governor to grow the Hudson River Estuary Program to $8.5 million to help Hudson River communities fight climate change and protect clean water, in the final budget.”

Trevor Summerfield, Director, Advocacy | MA, NY, VT, American Lung Association said “The Lung Association applauds the Senate Majority for supporting a rapid transition to an electric school bus fleet for children in every school district across New York State. Electrifying the state’s school bus fleet and reducing emissions from diesel-based school buses is a win-win, for our environment, health, and our students. We can ensure children that the buses they take to get to and from school are clean and that those buses stop polluting the neighborhoods and communities that the buses drive through.”

Kate Breslin, President and CEO of the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy said, “The New York State Senate’s budget proposal on child care is historic. The proposal begins to drive significant new investment to child care and fundamentally transform our system into one that excludes no child, beginning this year with those who are low-income. The proposal will immediately increase compensation for the workforce and increase payment rates for subsidized care, all essential steps toward building a sustainable, equitable, high-quality child care system. As an organization that has been working for 150 years to advance data-driven policies proven to enable low-income New Yorkers to thrive, Schuyler Center applauds Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and the entire Senate for this visionary proposal that aims to dramatically expand access to a policy proven to reduce poverty, prevent child welfare involvement, improve academic success, and help get our economy back on track. The Assembly also prioritizes child care and we stand ready and eager to work with the legislature and Governor Hochul to secure $5 billion for child care in the final budget that puts New York on a short path to quality, affordable child care for all.”

Gladys Jones, Founder, ECE On The Move said, “The Parents and Providers of ECE On The Move are pleased that reforming and expanding New York State's Child Care System is a priority to Leader Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority. We look forward to a robust budget for Child Care so that critical reform towards access to quality care for families along with a bold investment in the workforce may begin immediately.”

Dia Bryant Executive Director of The Education Trust–New York said, “New York is truly meeting a historic moment as Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and the Senate Majority have proposed crucial initial investments to ensure that all New York families have access to high-quality and affordable child care. New York’s recovery from the pandemic requires that families and caregivers have the resources and support they need to put our children on the path to a lifetime of learning and the brightest possible future. New York must leverage this investment to continue prioritizing an equitable child care system that includes livable wages for childcare providers and high-quality programs for all children, including children with disabilities. The catalytic investment in the Senate proposal will allow New York to begin building the early care system that our youngest New Yorkers and their families deserve while we continue to gather more information about the true cost of high-quality child care for families and providers.”

Eileen O’Connor of NYCD16 Indivisible said, “NYCD16-Indivisible applauds the work done by the NYS Legislature in funding critical areas of need in NYS. The results of electing good people to office and the hard work by hundreds of organizations around NYS advocating for budget justice is evident. While funding for child care, public schools, housing, environmental justice; health care coverage for the undocumented residents of our state are all needed, the process is not over. We call on our legislative leaders to advocate for the Excluded Workers fund to be reinstated. 75,000 eligible people were turned away last year because the fund ran out of money. Our "rainy day" monies should be invested in our communities for funding this much-needed program.

Anita Gundanna and Vanessa Leung, Co-Executive Directors, said, "The Coalition for Asian American Children and Families (CACF) is grateful for Senator John Liu’s championing of the comprehensive and historic $64.5 Million NY State Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Equity Budget, and we are also thankful for the support of our community by Senate leadership. This NY State AAPI Equity Budget is an holistic assessment of our community’s needs as we recover and heal from the COVID 19 pandemic as well as address the rising levels of anti-Asian hate and racism. There are currently over 2.5 million residents of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent in New York State, comprising 11% of the State’s total population. Our diverse communities – including East, Southeast, South, Central Asian, and Indo-Caribbean diasporic populations of New York, as well as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations of New York – are the fastest growing racial/ethnic group and voting population in New York City, State, and the nation. The AAPI Equity budget is a historic investment that will reach our diverse AAPI communities by providing culturally responsive, language accessible, and trusted services, which will ensure that our communities throughout New York State are able to thrive.”

Indivisible Mohawk Valley, Utica, NY said, “The federal government is currently facing obstacles in delivering solutions that impact nearly every family in America, and it highlights just how crucial it is to have Democratic state legislatures to follow through. The one house budget is a strong response to New Yorkers’ demand for green jobs, and an investment in the workforce infrastructure our economy needs now: child care, elder care, health care, and fully funded education. We can’t stop there, and the final budget must include meeting the needs of undocumented New Yorkers with the Excluded Workers Fund.” –“One Queens Indivisible congratulates the State Senate on the 2022-2023 one-house budget. The proposed budget contains many major investments in childcare, education, Fair Pay for Home Care workers, health care for undocumented New Yorkers, and funding for democracy reforms. There is always more work to do, but this budget is a good starting point for negotiations, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of the elected officials, advocates, and activists who shaped it.”

Raya Salter for Indivisible New Rochelle said, “The State has identified that many New Rochelle residents face some of the highest environmental burdens and climate vulnerabilities in New York. We need these investments- we need them to prioritize those who need them most and we need for communities to have a say in how they are spent."

NYCD16-Indivisible said, "NYCD16-Indivisible applauds the work done by the NYS Legislature in funding critical areas of need in NYS. The results of electing good people to office and the hard work by hundreds of organizations around NYS advocating for budget justice is evident. While funding for child care, public schools, housing, environmental justice; health care coverage for the undocumented residents of our state are all needed, the process is not over. We call on our legislative leaders to advocate for the Excluded Workers fund to be reinstated. 75,000 eligible people were turned away last year because the fund ran out of money. Our "rainy day" monies should be invested in our communities for funding this much-needed program."

Cortland County Indivisible said, "Indivisible Cortland County celebrates the features of New York's proposed budget which prioritize the values we hold dear: protecting our environment and our democracy; caring for the vulnerable; and educating young people. We want to see the final budget include more equitable compensation for all workers.”

Joe Sackman, Long Island Activists said, “A household budget is a reflection of the needs of a family. New York State’s one house budget is a moral document and should reflect the needs of all our state’s residents. Our state budget can not only prioritize the functioning of the body which devises it, it must also be an investment in the society which it serves. After over a decade of self-inflicted austerity budgets under the Cuomo administration, New York finds itself with a surplus. The work of advocates (over 200 organizations) along with legislators who fought for new revenue and a more just budget in 2021 and the federal aid New York was given have brought us to this surplus today. With the revenue we have in 2022 we can fully fund state aid for our public schools, invest more into CUNY and SUNY, universal pre-k, help to house the homeless, and more. Long Island Activists applaud the investments in education and housing, yet we are far from being a true reflection of the needs of the people. If we are to build a better New York for generations to come we need investments into today. We need investments into climate initiatives, energy infrastructure, we need investments in healthcare, specifically single payer healthcare (New York Health Act). We also need to make sure we leave no New Yorker behind and provide the support the excluded workers fund needs. While the proposed one house budget is on the path of doing good for some it does have a deficit in doing good for all. We ask our legislators to prioritize the needs of the working class and to truly invest in the people.”

Queens Indivisible said, “One Queens Indivisible congratulates the State Senate on the 2022-2023 one-house budget. The proposed budget contains many major investments in childcare, education, Fair Pay for Home Care workers, health care for undocumented New Yorkers, and funding for democracy reforms. There is always more work to do, but this budget is a good starting point for negotiations, and we are proud of the hard work and dedication of the elected officials, advocates, and activists who shaped it.”