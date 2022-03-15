Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:03 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and chased the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims were not injured. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 14, 2022, 33 year-old Nathan Hicks, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).