Malabsorption – The Cause of Chronic Illness, Fibro, Lupus, or Chronic Illness
BiomagScience® introduces therapy to overcome malabsorption, often the cause of CFS, Fibro, Lupus, Candida, and pain - suddenly heals after many years.
After 40 years of research, application and observation, daily energy supplementation leads to a healthier and longer life.”DOYLESTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiomagScience®, an Alternative Energy Medicine Company in Pennsylvania with clients worldwide, has analyzed that chronic illness often comes from sick cells that have lost so much energy (voltage), they have formed malabsorption: not enough the energy to absorb the nutrients required to heal and metabolize properly. This has resulted in chronic illness such as CFS, Fibromyalgia, Lupus, Candida and a host of other condtions. To date, there has been no medical treatment to directly increase the cellular vitality, so many individuals have remained chronically ill for many years.
— Peter Kulish
To help those with malabsorption, BiomagScience has developed a simple Energy Therapy that increases cellular voltage resulting in people chronically ill and bedridden for as long as 25 years, suddenly healing and getting their life back. These cases are shown under Research and Conditions on the BiomagScience site where Energy Therapies for over 180 A-Z, simple to complex injuries, illness and medical conditions ranging from Carpal tunnel to backaches to regenerating nerves for quadriplegia are available. BiomagScience is becoming the Go-To-Therapy for injury, illness, wellness, vitality and longevity.
