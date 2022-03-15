Global AR/VR in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecasts to 2027

ModiFace (Loreal), Skinjay, Tarte Cosmetics, Aveda, Allure, Marianna Naturals, Decorte, Sephora, Estee Lauder, Lizzie Para (BLP) Beauty, among others are the key players in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market will grow at a CAGR value of 25.5% from 2022 to 2027. The rising quality of life, the favorable impacts of cosmetics and personal care products on self-esteem and social connection, and the progressive consumer trend towards super-premium beauty brands are all expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The virtual try-on segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook

The augmented reality segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the technology outlook

The rise of e-commerce and the burgeoning trend of shopping online is gathering market growth during the forecast period

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty market from 2022 to 2027

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Virtual Try-On

Virtual Mirror

Virtual Store

AI Skin & Hair Diagnosis

3D Product Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





