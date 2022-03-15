Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,925 in the last 365 days.

Global AR/VR in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecasts to 2027

ModiFace (Loreal), Skinjay, Tarte Cosmetics, Aveda, Allure, Marianna Naturals, Decorte, Sephora, Estee Lauder, Lizzie Para (BLP) Beauty, among others are the key players in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market will grow at a CAGR value of 25.5% from 2022 to 2027. The rising quality of life, the favorable impacts of cosmetics and personal care products on self-esteem and social connection, and the progressive consumer trend towards super-premium beauty brands are all expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecast to 2027 


Key Market Insights

  • The virtual try-on segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook
  • The augmented reality segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the technology outlook
  • The rise of e-commerce and the burgeoning trend of shopping online is gathering market growth during the forecast period
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty market from 2022 to 2027
  • ModiFace (Loreal), Skinjay, Tarte Cosmetics, Aveda, Allure, Marianna Naturals, Decorte, Sephora, Estee Lauder, Lizzie Para (BLP) Beauty, among others are the key players in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/augmented-virtual-reality-in-cosmetic-beauty-market-3712


Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Virtual Try-On
  • Virtual Mirror
  • Virtual Store
  • AI Skin & Hair Diagnosis
  • 3D Product Display
  • Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Augmented Reality
  • Virtual Reality

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global AR/VR in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecasts to 2027

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.