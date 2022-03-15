Global AR/VR in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecasts to 2027
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market will grow at a CAGR value of 25.5% from 2022 to 2027. The rising quality of life, the favorable impacts of cosmetics and personal care products on self-esteem and social connection, and the progressive consumer trend towards super-premium beauty brands are all expected to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty Market - Forecast to 2027”
Key Market Insights
- The virtual try-on segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook
- The augmented reality segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market from 2022 to 2027 as per the technology outlook
- The rise of e-commerce and the burgeoning trend of shopping online is gathering market growth during the forecast period
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Augmented & Virtual Reality in Cosmetic & Beauty market from 2022 to 2027
- ModiFace (Loreal), Skinjay, Tarte Cosmetics, Aveda, Allure, Marianna Naturals, Decorte, Sephora, Estee Lauder, Lizzie Para (BLP) Beauty, among others are the key players in the augmented & virtual reality in cosmetic & beauty market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Virtual Try-On
- Virtual Mirror
- Virtual Store
- AI Skin & Hair Diagnosis
- 3D Product Display
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
