The Foxworth Theory Network presents Columbia University VP La-Verna Fountain (Ret.) (March 15th & 17th)

Host of the Foxworth Theory, Eugenia Foxworth

La-Verna Fountain, VP of Columbia University (Ret.)

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on The Foxworth Theory Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com

This week’s guest (Tues. March 15th & Thurs. March 17th, 9 pm ET) is La-Verna Fountain - founder of Meaningful Communications Matter LLC, a consulting and training firm focusing on bridging the divide of misunderstandings in the home, community, and workplace. In 2018, she retired from Columbia University where she served as Vice President for Strategic Communications and Construction Business Initiatives. Ms. Fountain continues to serve as an Instructor with Columbia’s School of Professional Studies.

Foxworth Theory Schedule Of Airings (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 Pm ET)

La-Verna J. Fountain – Tues. March 15th And Thurs. March 17th
Simone Gordon – Tues. March 22nd And Thurs. March 24th
Will Roundtree – Tues. March 29th And Thurs. March 31st
Ralph Rolle – Tues. April 4th And Thurs. April 6th
Nabate Isles – Tues. April 11th And Thurs. April 13th

