Danish book on investing and investor-psychology hits new highs
Last year Average Joe released Jens Balle's new book, Når hulemænd investerer (When cavemen invest). The book quickly became a hit amongst private investors.KOLDING, DANMARK, DENMARK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I left the financial world in 2015, to seek my second career as a public speaker and writer," explains Jens Balle. "- But when Covid-19 hit Denmark, I could either start to try to complete Netflix, or try to strengthen my business for the future. I choose the later."
Changing career
For many years Jens Balle worked in the financial sector, given advices to investors. It was during the dot.com-crisis he got interested in financial behavior. He wanted to learn, why we tend to do the same wrong actions at the same stupid time.
Soon after he was blogging on behavioral finance on a large Danish newspaper and appeared as an expert on the psychology of investors when markets where unstable.
And then he left the financial sector in 2015 to start his own company, Average Joe, to inform on behavior, nudging and how to use this knowledge doing business.
"My company's name is a tribute to all of us being average," tells Jens Balle. "We all think we are special, but we tend to have the same – predictable – behavior."
Investment is a hot topic
For many years a book on investing and the psychology was on the drawing board. But a busy schedule kept postponing the writing. But the busy schedule was quickly cancelled in March of 2020, when all social activities in Denmark were shut down.
This made the writing of Når hulemænd investerer possible. The book gives eight advices to investors, making it easier to follow the strategy: Buy, relax, and become rich.
Many investors try to increase their return, by trying to buy cheap and sell expensive. But that is a tough strategy to follow, as the psychology make us think it will be cheaper, when it is cheap, and think the prices will go higher, when they are expensive.
"We end up wanting to buy when prices are high, and vice versa," explains Jens Balle.
"The book explains seven investment-sins, we all tend to do when investing". Read more at Average Joe (https://averagejoe.dk/).
The release turned out to be optimal, as Covid-19 has made many Danes interested in investing and the book has since sold in 1.500 copies.
In February of 2022 the podcast Investment on the brain (Investering på hjernen) was started, and after only five episodes it has taken a strong placement in the top ten of Danish financial podcasts.
"I just want to help Danes be better investors," explains Jens Balle.
