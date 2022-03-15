Medical Videoscope Market are expected to witness high adoption rate with increase in cases of varied diseases

Increase in the number of targeted diseases coupled with growth in geriatric population fuels the demand for novel videoscopy devices such as capsule endoscopy

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medical videoscope is an optical medical instrument that helps to screen and execute diagnostic interventions inside the hollow cavities and visceral organs of the body, such as the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, brain, lungs, abdomen, and others. The increase in number of endoscopic procedures due to the growing ailments, such as abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, abnormal growths in the colon, and other abdominal & gastrointestinal diseases, is expected to boost the market growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Medical Videoscope Market by Product Type (Videoscopes and Visualization & Documentation Systems), Application (Bronchoscopy, Arthroscopy, Laparoscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Neuroendoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Sophisticated visualization systems with high-definition cameras, narrow band imaging, and magnification systems have revolutionized minimally invasive surgeries by offering accurate visibility and improved picture quality during endoscopy procedures. This has led to increase in demand for medical videoscope across various visualization and screening interventions.”

In 2021, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for one-third of the total medical videoscope market, and are expected to continue this trend due to rise in geriatric population & targeted diseases, specifically in China, India, and other developing economies. Rise in disposable income, improvement in healthcare funding, and high populace demanding endoscopic procedures drive the growth of the medical videoscope market in Asia-Pacific.

The key players operating in the global medical videoscope market include Conmed Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom Holding, Inc. (Welch Allen, Inc.), and XION GmbH.

Other prominent players in the value chain include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Arthrex Inc., Frontier Healthcare, Minntech Corporation (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corp.), Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, STERIS Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and US Endoscopy Group.