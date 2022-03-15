Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,919 in the last 365 days.

Alcohol Purchases Flagged in Tuppers Plains Chester Water District Audit

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                                               Contact:

March 15, 2022                                                                                               Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

press@ohioauditor.gov                       

                                                                                               

Alcohol Purchases Flagged in Tuppers Plains Chester Water District Audit

 

Columbus – A finding for recovery was issued in a recent audit by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office of Tuppers Plains Chester Water District in Meigs County after auditors identified multiple instances of tax dollars being spent on alcohol.

 

On December 8, 2018 the District held its annual Christmas party at Logan’s Roadhouse that included $358 in alcohol purchases. In addition, $65 in alcohol was purchased on February 9, 2019 for the former General Manager's retirement dinner. Lastly, the District held their annual Christmas party on December 14, 2019 at the Riverside Golf Club that included $275 in alcohol purchases.

 

Alcohol for personal use is not considered a proper public purchase. The finding was issued against the former General Manager, Donald Poole, the current General Manager, Derek Baum, and HR Specialist, Belinda Marcinko.

 

The money was repaid by a series of individuals not named in the finding earlier this year.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Alcohol Purchases Flagged in Tuppers Plains Chester Water District Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.