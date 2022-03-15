For Immediate Release: Contact :

Alcohol Purchases Flagged in Tuppers Plains Chester Water District Audit

Columbus – A finding for recovery was issued in a recent audit by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office of Tuppers Plains Chester Water District in Meigs County after auditors identified multiple instances of tax dollars being spent on alcohol.

On December 8, 2018 the District held its annual Christmas party at Logan’s Roadhouse that included $358 in alcohol purchases. In addition, $65 in alcohol was purchased on February 9, 2019 for the former General Manager's retirement dinner. Lastly, the District held their annual Christmas party on December 14, 2019 at the Riverside Golf Club that included $275 in alcohol purchases.

Alcohol for personal use is not considered a proper public purchase. The finding was issued against the former General Manager, Donald Poole, the current General Manager, Derek Baum, and HR Specialist, Belinda Marcinko.

The money was repaid by a series of individuals not named in the finding earlier this year.

A full copy of this report is available online.

