Epigenetics Market industry mergers and acquisitions ever worldwide until early 2022 (in billion U.S. dollars)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, standardization concerns regarding epigenetics-based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global epigenetics market was valued at $772 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “growth in R&D activities and technological advancements majorly drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness of epigenetics in emerging countries, rise in incidences of cancer, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies across the globe further contributes toward growth of the epigenetics market.”

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers have been working to find a vaccine against Covid-19 virus. In addition, the use of targeted antiviral therapies such as rapamycin, remdesivir, ribavirin, and other epigenetic drugs have been demonstrated to inhibit the infection.

Researchers have been trying to understand how epigenetics could prevent viral proliferation, so that vaccines could be developed to specifically target the replicating mechanism of virus.

During the pandemic, the number of epigenetic research activities and awareness regarding epigenetic drugs have been increased.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to significant developments in biotechnology through epigenetics products, rise in investments, and increase in partnerships & collaborations among key players. However, the global epigenetics market across LAMEA is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Abcam Plc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Active Motif, Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Diagenode, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Zymo Research

