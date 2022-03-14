DHEC, CareSouth Announce Opening of New Combined Location in Dillon County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 15, 2022

DILLON, S.C. -- Through a collaborative effort, CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC) will be opening a new location in Dillon on May 10 that will allow the two organizations to provide more convenient and accessible services to Dillon County.

The office, located at 1016 Old Latta Hwy. in Dillon, S.C., will take over as the new location for both CareSouth Carolina (currently located at 207 E. Monroe Street) and DHEC’s Dillon County Health Department (currently located at 201 W. Hampton St.). The last day of operations at both of those sites will be May 4.

"This is a great opportunity for collaboration and we couldn't have better partners in this than CareSouth Carolina and Dillon County Government," said Jim Bruckner, DHEC's public health director for the Pee Dee. "The co-location of DHEC and CareSouth Carolina services will expand access to more comprehensive health services by making them more convenient and accessible to the residents of Dillon County."

"In this partnership CareSouth Carolina will be assuming some of the direct clinical services currently provided by DHEC. DHEC will continue to see WIC clients and will focus on the more traditional core public health services like disease management, tuberculosis surveillance and treatment, vaccinations, newborn home visits when applicable, and community health promotion and education efforts.”

Bruckner said DHEC will continue working with the community on projects like Community Health Assessments and Community Health Improvement Planning.

“Our goal in all of this is to make Dillon County a healthy and thriving community to live and work in,” Bruckner said.

DHEC will continue to provide both WIC services and COVID vaccinations at the new office.

CareSouth Carolina will begin providing several preventative health services currently provided at DHEC, including family planning, STD/STI, HIV and immunizations. CareSouth Carolina will also be providing all the services it currently offers at its medical office.

CareSouth Carolina CEO Ann Lewis said the building will be a truly innovative combination of services for Dillon County residents.

“This will be a one-stop shop innovation that brings together partners who have been successfully working together for a considerable length of time to make the vision of this new building and the combined services a reality,” Lewis said. “With the DHEC provision of WIC services combined with the expansion of the CareSouth family planning and immunization services, residents of Dillon County will have simple, easy access to a wide array of care and services in one building.”

The new 18,640 square feet facility more than quadruples CareSouth Carolina’s capacity to provide services to Dillon County and surrounding areas. In addition to the services provided at the current location, the new facility also will provide space for additional primary care providers and additional support services including a pharmacy with a drive-thru.

###