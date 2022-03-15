RMT Offering a Private Interactive Look at the New High-Performance Remote Robotic Telemicroscopy Solution at USCAP 2022

rmtConnect Remote Robotic Control on ROSE Cart Remote Medical Technologies

Clinicians await a live demo of remote robotic-controlled telemicroscopy technology on a mobile cart. Spectacular 4K imaging to improve post-COVID workflows.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Medical Technologies (RMT) will be offering private demonstrations of their newly enhanced rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Telemicroscopy Solution mounted onto a mobile cart this year at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology's (USCAP) 111th Annual Scientific Meeting being held in Los Angeles, CA from March 19th to the 24th. rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control allows users to participate in a live, highly secure HD telepathology session in which Olympus BX family scope images are shared with remote pathologists in real-time. USCAP attendees are encouraged to bring their mobile devices (iPads, iPhones, or Android) for a first-hand experience and see the technology in action! This is a rare opportunity to meet the industry leaders in highly secure, real-time telepathology. Please consider taking advantage of RMT's special offer, which includes a one-on-one telepathology consultation to discuss your medical facility needs.

rmtConnect™ Remote Robotic Control Solutions are very different from any other remote robotic controlled microscope because the solution implements an open and immediate slide access microscope technology that is proven to be faster. Remote clinicians receive real-time live-dynamic image quality from RMT's premier 1-chip or 3-chip CMOS camera while easily using fine and coarse focus and rmtFocusAssistTM z-plane viewing functionality for immediate decision-making. Users can also instantly move around the slide with a mouse and keyboard for quick assessments from a PC and MAC. RMT has built the entire system and network architecture and security within the product; therefore, you receive live imaging directly from the high-powered instrument with NO intermediary 3rd party applications. It also reduces the time for the clinicians by making decisions in 3 easy steps utilizing rmtOneClick™ technology. The customizable and expandable system has best-in-class in-session rmtInvite™ communication capability that allows session moderators to quickly invite multiple guests directly into a session via phone call, text, and email. VoiceNet enables all participants to communicate with WebCam and VoIP with simply one click of a button. RMT's founder and CEO, Don Marchon, explains that "RMT worked diligently with our installed base and carefully listened to each medical facility on what's required to maximize performance. The results were spectacular imaging, ease of use, and improved patient care being of the utmost importance." RMT purposely designed the system's features to benefit the clinician and the medical facility for highly secure and immediate decision-making.

RMT requires absolutely no scanning of slides; therefore, it remains a perfect, user-friendly solution for all microscope alternatives in anatomic pathology (especially for frozen sections in surgical pathology and for rapid on-site evaluation (ROSE) in cytology). The solution makes consultations with on-call specialists and residents faster and easier. Save time and increase revenue by reducing travel and waiting time to perform more remote adequacies and extend patient care.

Along with exhibiting remote robotic control microscopy, RMT also demonstrates a state-of-the-art medical grade 4K solution that provides users with incredibly gorgeous imaging that is known to augment any multi-headed microscope or conference room. Anatomic pathology departments can easily upgrade their equipment and profit from maximizing their field of view on local scope images with the necessary depth and quality. Multi-headed microscopes allow residents or colleagues to view specimen observations in real-time. Medical facilities never have to compromise their educational practices with the implementation of RMT technology, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of new post-pandemic workflows. 4K cameras, in which the imaging is local to the microscope, deliver four times as much detail as full HD, providing high-quality imaging. By equipping the RMT Ikegami Camera Control Unit (CCU) with 4K (3840x2160) digital processing, RMT's newest camera produces superb local resolution with four times the sample rate of conventional HD (1920x1080)1. For cytopathology, see all z-plane levels of a cell with outstanding quality to make the most accurate conclusions. Reproducing spectacular images, especially when viewed on a supporting monitor, allows clinicians to make better decisions in a timelier manner.

NOTE: 1*Multi-headed scope room monitors must support 4:2:2 10 bit or 4:4:4 8 bit video formats for RMT Ikegami 4K camera operations.