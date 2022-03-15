Digital Pathology Market Expected to Reach $17.91 Billion by 2030, Says AMR

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growing diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. By application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital pathology market was estimated at $735.75 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market. On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.

Market to Reach $17.91 Billion Forecast Year 2021-2030 Growing CAGR 9.3% Base Year 2020 Report Key Pointer COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Digital Pathology Market-

The Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. FDA released an enforcement policy for remote digital pathology devices, which are intended for pathologists, clinical laboratories, and drug administration staff. And, increase in cases of chronic diseases heightened the usage of digital pathology systems for diagnosis, thereby impacting the global digital pathology market positively.

This drift is most likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

The global digital pathology market is analyzed across type, application, and end-user.

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital pathology market report include 3DHISTECH LTD, Danaher Corporation, Glencoe Software Inc., HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K, Indica Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nikon Corporation, Roche, VisoPharma A/S, and Perkinelmer Inc.These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

