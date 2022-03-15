Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,919 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Presents $50,000 Grant Award to Warminster VFW for Building Upgrades

Senator Collett Presents $50,000 Grant Award to Warminster VFW for Building Upgrades

Warminster, Pa. – March 15, 2022 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) attended the Warminster Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6493’s March membership meeting to present a $50,000 state grant award. The new funding will be used for building upgrades, including a new roof and the resurfacing of the parking lot.

“I am proud to support the Warminster VFW and to have advocated for state funding on their behalf,” said Senator Collett. “These much-needed improvements will allow the VFW to continue providing essential assistance and a welcoming community space to local veterans.”

Warminster VFW Post 6493 Quartermaster John Gruber commented: “I want to thank Senator Collett for her guidance and support throughout the grant process.”

The grant was awarded through the Keystone Communities Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Presents $50,000 Grant Award to Warminster VFW for Building Upgrades

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.