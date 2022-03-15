Senator Collett Presents $50,000 Grant Award to Warminster VFW for Building Upgrades

Warminster, Pa. – March 15, 2022 – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) attended the Warminster Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6493’s March membership meeting to present a $50,000 state grant award. The new funding will be used for building upgrades, including a new roof and the resurfacing of the parking lot.

“I am proud to support the Warminster VFW and to have advocated for state funding on their behalf,” said Senator Collett. “These much-needed improvements will allow the VFW to continue providing essential assistance and a welcoming community space to local veterans.”

Warminster VFW Post 6493 Quartermaster John Gruber commented: “I want to thank Senator Collett for her guidance and support throughout the grant process.”

The grant was awarded through the Keystone Communities Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

