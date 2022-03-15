CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Warns of Charity Scams Exploiting Heroics of Injured FHP Trooper
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a Consumer Alert warning Floridians about charity scams attempting to exploit the heroic actions of Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck. On March 6, a drunk driver sped 70 mph on a direct path toward runners in a 10K race in St. Petersburg. Trooper Schuck risked her life by driving a patrol vehicle in front of the speeding drunk driver to protect the runners and is now recovering from the collision. Two fake GoFundMe campaigns purporting to raise money for the injured officer have been removed, and FHP announced there are no authorized online fundraisers connected to the incident.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Trooper Schuck is a hero, and I am appalled that anyone would try to exploit her heroics to rip off generous donors. My office immediately reached out to GoFundMe following reports that there were fake accounts on the platform purporting to raise money for the injured Trooper. Thankfully, the accounts have already been removed. Please do your research before giving, and if you see suspicious fundraising activities claiming proceeds will be donated to Trooper Schuck, contact my office immediately.”Below is an example of one of the two known fake fundraising pages set up following the incident.Floridians should be on the lookout for deceptive individuals operating online fundraising campaigns. Review the following tips before contributing:
Consider giving to campaigns created by known and trusted individuals;
If information that raises suspicion is found when researching a crowdfunding organizer, report concerns to the Attorney General’s Office and the crowdsourcing platform; and
Notify the crowdsourcing platform if a potential recipient does not want a campaign set up or continued on their behalf.In November 2021, Attorney General Moody issued a Scams at a Glance resource that provides warning signs of fraudulent charity scams.To read Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams in English, click here.
Scams at a Glance: Charity Scams in Spanish, click here.Floridians can report charity scams to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visitingMyFloridaLegal.com.
# # #The Florida Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division issues Consumer Alerts to inform Floridians of emerging scams, new methods used to commit fraud, increased reports of common scams, or any other deceptive practice. Consumer Alerts are designed to notify Floridians about scams and available refunds in an effort to prevent financial losses or other harm caused by deceptive practices. Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
