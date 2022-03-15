Available Everywhere Tues. Mar. 15th: NY Times Bestselling Baseball Writer Peter Golenbock's Book WHISPERS OF THE GODS
New Baseball Book Ranked #1 Bestseller on Amazon's Baseball Biographies.
Whispers of the Gods is another fine addition to a baseball historian’s shelf. That goes for the casual fan, too.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and historian Peter Golenbock is one of the most respected and beloved baseball writers ever, including 10 New York Times bestsellers.
— The Sports Bookie: A sports blog by Bob D’Angelo
Books like DYNASTY: THE NEW YORK YANKEES, FENWAY: UNEXPURGATED, HANK AARON: BRAVE IN EVERY WAY and more have given fans incredible insights into the history of the game. His new book WHISPERS OF THE GODS will be available everywhere beginning March 15th.
About WHISPERS OF THE GODS
In Whispers of the Gods, bestselling author Peter Golenbock brings to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves.
Like the enduring classic The Glory of Their Times, this book features the reminiscences of baseball legends, pulled from hundreds of hours of taped interviews with the author. Roy Campanella talks about life in the Negro Leagues before coming up to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ted Williams recounts why he believes Shoeless Joe Jackson belongs in the Hall of Fame. Tom Sturdivant provides vivid memories of Casey Stengel, Mickey Mantle, and other Yankee icons. Other voices include Phil Rizzuto, Jim Bouton, Monte Irvin, Stan Musial, Ron Santo, Rex Barney, Ellis Clary, Roger Maris, Ed Froelich, Marty Marion, Jim Brosnan, Gene Conley, and Kirby Higbe.
The players interviewed were All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and heroes to many, and their impact on the national pastime is still seen to this day. Baseball history comes alive through the stories shared in Whispers of the Gods, offering a fascinating account of the golden age of baseball.
