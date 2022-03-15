Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,918 in the last 365 days.

Available Everywhere Tues. Mar. 15th: NY Times Bestselling Baseball Writer Peter Golenbock's Book WHISPERS OF THE GODS

Whispers of the Gods by Peter Golenbock

Author Peter Golenbock

New Baseball Book Ranked #1 Bestseller on Amazon's Baseball Biographies.

Whispers of the Gods is another fine addition to a baseball historian’s shelf. That goes for the casual fan, too.”
— The Sports Bookie: A sports blog by Bob D’Angelo
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and historian Peter Golenbock is one of the most respected and beloved baseball writers ever, including 10 New York Times bestsellers.

Books like DYNASTY: THE NEW YORK YANKEES, FENWAY: UNEXPURGATED, HANK AARON: BRAVE IN EVERY WAY and more have given fans incredible insights into the history of the game. His new book WHISPERS OF THE GODS will be available everywhere beginning March 15th.

About WHISPERS OF THE GODS

In Whispers of the Gods, bestselling author Peter Golenbock brings to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves.

Like the enduring classic The Glory of Their Times, this book features the reminiscences of baseball legends, pulled from hundreds of hours of taped interviews with the author. Roy Campanella talks about life in the Negro Leagues before coming up to the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ted Williams recounts why he believes Shoeless Joe Jackson belongs in the Hall of Fame. Tom Sturdivant provides vivid memories of Casey Stengel, Mickey Mantle, and other Yankee icons. Other voices include Phil Rizzuto, Jim Bouton, Monte Irvin, Stan Musial, Ron Santo, Rex Barney, Ellis Clary, Roger Maris, Ed Froelich, Marty Marion, Jim Brosnan, Gene Conley, and Kirby Higbe.

The players interviewed were All-Stars, Hall of Famers, and heroes to many, and their impact on the national pastime is still seen to this day. Baseball history comes alive through the stories shared in Whispers of the Gods, offering a fascinating account of the golden age of baseball.

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Available Everywhere Tues. Mar. 15th: NY Times Bestselling Baseball Writer Peter Golenbock's Book WHISPERS OF THE GODS

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.