Quincus Announces Latin America Expansion, Continuing Its Revolutionization of Supply Chain Management

Quincus

SaaS Platform Quincus Expands Their Operations in Mexico and Colombia

MEXICO CITY, MX, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quincus announced today their continuing Latin American expansion with new operations in Mexico and Colombia. Quincus’ platform optimizes, streamlines, and automates logistics for end-to-end operations by leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.

Quincus has previously established themselves as leaders across Asia and Europe in supply chain technology. They cemented this with their optimization tools, particularly when delivery services went from being a luxury to a necessity in 2020. When the pandemic affected last mile operators, Quincus reduced costs for their clients by 60% using optimization and address correction technology. Quincus is excited to help companies in Latin America achieve similar results.

According to a recent article by Economist Intelligence Unit, Latin America’s biggest supply chain challenges lie in infrastructure and technological readiness. Quincus’ modular products, advanced technology, and AI will give users the tools to combat this.

“Entering LATAM has been close to my heart, as I am originally from Bolivia; I know the value that our tools will bring to support local, regional, and enterprise businesses, which are the lifeblood of not only countries’ economies, but the global economy as a whole,” says Katherina-Olivia Lacey, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at Quincus.

Quincus Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Jonathan E. Savoir adds, “With more than 300 million digital buyers in Latin America, there is an obvious need for digital logistics operations in post-COVID Latin American e-Commerce. Quincus is expanding in Latin America to help companies close this gap using our unique machine learning and AI technology..”

Oscar Romero, Quincus’ Head of LATAM Growth, will be overseeing the expansion efforts. With more than three decades of experience in the Latin American market, Romero has helped expand the Latin American footprints of Oracle and SAS, as well as supply chain management company JAEGGER.

About Quincus (www.quincus.com)

Founded in 2014, Quincus is a B2B SaaS platform that automates and optimizes logistics operations for companies around the world. We solve today’s global supply chain challenges with a modular approach to supply chain management. Using AI and advanced technology, we have digitized and optimized the logistics process while giving customers full transparency into their supply chain.

We work with businesses across many industries around the globe to build smarter, more efficient supply chains. Quincus is headquartered in Singapore, with its platform having been used in more than 150 countries.

Quincus was founded by two visionary entrepreneurs who possess more than a decade of experience in tech. Chief Product Officer Katherina-Olivia Lacey is leading a tech revolution in this space while empowering women in the supply chain industry. Jonathan E. Savoir, Chief Executive Officer, appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia List in 2020, and also serves on the boards of several startups.

For more information, visit www.quincus.com.

For More Information Contact:

TAG Collective

Marilyn Lopez | Marilyn@TAGCollective.com | 917.209.9514

Daniel Chartock | Daniel@TAGCollective.com | 212.951.0501

###