Kitten Coin Establishes Stable Price Floor And Is Poised For Explosive Growth In Upcoming Weeks
The newest and cuddliest meme coin to hit Binance Smart Chain has a low 3% tax rate, all of which goes back to holders in Kitten Coin reflections.
I've invested in a lot of projects and the price had to increase 40% or more just to break even. With Kitten Coin and its low buy & sell tax, I only need the price to go up a little to make a profit.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who wants a cat when you can have a kitten? Say hello to Kitten Coin, the smallest little feller on the Binance Smart Chain, and the cutest feline on the blockchain. He's adorable, he's furry, and he's about to find his way to the moon…or a comfy, carpeted kitten tree.
— Early Kitten Coin Holder
Kitten Coin is only 21 days old has already experienced incredible growth and is gaining recognition daily, across the globe. Known for its upbeat, positive, and dedicated community, Kitten Coin provides a steady stream of passive income through its automatic, and instant, reflections protocol. With a low buy and sell tax of 3%, Kitten Coin is great for trading and doesn’t hold its holders hostages via exorbitant entry and exit taxes.
“I have invested in a variety of projects over the past year and the price had to increase 40% or more sometimes just for me to break even. With Kitten Coin and its low buy and sell tax, I only need the price to go up a little for me to make a profit. Plus, if I want to hold long term, I get extra Kitten Coins every time someone else buys or sells because of the reflections. You know what they say, this isn’t financial advice, but I love Kitten Coin and plan on holding for a long time.” - Early Kitten Coin Holder
Kitten Coin’s contract is renounced, and the LP has been burned which gives holders extra confidence in the stability of this project. As a community project, members are coming together to help promote Kitten Coin throughout various social media networks, and they are in contact with respected individuals in the crypto space to help others learn what Kitten Coin has to offer and what makes it so wonderful.
About Kitten Coin: Just like our feline heroes before us, Kitten Coin has decided to implement one of the best tax systems on the Binance Smart Chain. There is a 3% buy tax and a 3% sell tax, with all the taxes going back into the ecosystem as reflections to holders. Devs are paying out of pocket for marketing so there isn’t a marketing wallet or any other wallets that are taking a portion of the taxes. It’s all for the holders of Kitten Coin. Don't miss out with this potential moonshot, found on Binance Smart Chain. Do your own research. Investing in meme coins can be risky. This is not financial advice.
For more information on Kitten Coin, visit https://kittenbsc.com, and be sure to connect with the community on Telegram.
