Kitten Coin Establishes Stable Price Floor And Is Poised For Explosive Growth In Upcoming Weeks

Kitten Coin Is On The Binanace Smart Chain

The newest and cuddliest meme coin to hit Binance Smart Chain has a low 3% tax rate, all of which goes back to holders in Kitten Coin reflections.

I've invested in a lot of projects and the price had to increase 40% or more just to break even. With Kitten Coin and its low buy & sell tax, I only need the price to go up a little to make a profit.” — Early Kitten Coin Holder