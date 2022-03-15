A New Book, Falling to Grace: The Art and Science of Redemption Set to Release in April
People aren't logical, they're psychological, often with the emphasis on the psycho”HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world watches the dangerous and horrific situation unfold in Ukraine, many people are wondering about Vladimir Putin’s mindset. Could he accept some missteps? Could he negotiate a less than ideal settlement? How could he be influenced?
In his upcoming book Falling to Grace the Art and Science of Redemption, cognitive neuroscience expert Dr. Howard Rankin not only dives into the seven reasons why we think the way we do, he also suggests that some of the greatest things we can do to establish credibility and authenticity are to either admit we don’t know, or even more powerful, admit that we have made a mistake. Unfortunately, Rankin argues, that’s not a path that many people, let alone those in power, are likely to take
Rankin is known for his line, “people aren’t logical they’re psychological, often with the emphasis on the psycho,” challenges readers by asking them whether they are more similar to Putin than they would like to admit in the piece entitled, “Why We’re Not Much Different from Vladimir Putin,” which appears here.
Dr Rankin makes the point that most of us hardly ever change our minds, especially about things that are important to us, like religion, politics and even sports teams. He explains how cognitive biases are universally used to justify our opinions and actions, and suggests Putin is certainly no different.
Rankin points out that political leaders, especially autocratic ones, surround themselves with people of the same opinions, so they hardly ever encounter different perspectives. Instead, their worlds are full of people keen to reinforce the leader’s beliefs. So, a leader and especially an autocratic one, creates a world where his ideas are the truth and nothing but the truth. In Putin’s case this has been extended to Russian society in general where the media are highly controlled to ensure that the official opinions and ideas are the only ones disseminated. Dr. Rankin also suggests that leaders also develop what is called “situational narcissism” where their fame and supposed success makes them feel God-like and unchallengeable.
Because of the ability of a leader like Putin to exaggerate these typical human thinking tendencies, Rankin doesn’t anticipate Putin changing his mind, or mindset in the future. If he were to do so, the best way of doing so would be to admit his miscalculations and errors but Rankin admits most people, let alone politicians and especially autocratic leaders, hardly ever do that.
