Singapore market supply of Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market from 2022 to 2030, by produce origin

The vertebroplasty procedure involves devices for injecting cement in the fractured vertebral body to achieve immediate pain relief and stability.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the geriatric population, shift toward minimally invasive spine procedures, and surge in prevalence of spine disorders have boosted the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The global vertebral compression fracture devices market size was valued at $866.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic presented unprecedented challenges in the healthcare industry and had a negative impact on the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

The economic slowdown and prolonged pandemic has impacted the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices that are used in surgical procedures that are considered elective.

The report divides the global vertebral compression fracture devices market on the basis of product type, diseases, and region.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, along with an increase in physician training. Moreover, increase in the incidences of spinal disorders, lifestyles of the working population are also increase the growth of the market. However, the risk associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market.”

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to the factors such as ease of availability of the devices and services across developing countries, rise in health awareness among the people. Overall, it is projected that the need for vertebral compression fracture devices in developing and developed regions of North America would rise sharply in the coming years.

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc., Benvenue Medical, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Osseon LLC, Orthovita, Inc., VEXIM SA, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

