NASDAQ: STTK Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Shattuck Labs, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK).

Investors who purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 31, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the materials supporting the IPO and defendants between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid, that Takeda and Shattuck would “mutually agree” to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year, that as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


