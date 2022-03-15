Submit Release
My Pretty Pet Supply LLC, A New Pet Supply Small Business

The joy, happiness and love that pets can bring to our lives cannot be replaced!

Dogs, Cats, Birds, Reptiles and Small Animals. My Pretty Pet Supply provides for all pet lovers!

CLIFTON PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Pretty Pet Supply LLC has just recently opened their doors and are providing a full-scale web-based option to fulfill all pet supply needs. We, at My Pretty Pet Supply LLC, believe in the power of small business achievement. This is why we decided to start our own small business surrounded around the things in our lives that we love the most, our pets! There are over 135 million pet owners in the United States alone, that's a lot! We find that most people want to deal with businesses that have a down-to-earth understanding of pet care and ownership, something and someone that can be easily related to.

This type of care and understanding is something that the big-box stores just don't provide the customer. Yes, they sell and ship incredibly cheaply, but where is the devotion to the customer, the understanding of the amount of love and care that people pour into their best friends? At My Pretty Pet Supply, we strive to meet all of these requirements and more. Trust us when we say that the most pampered and well-cared for individuals in our home are our pets, and we want to allow ever pet owner to accomplish that in their home as well! Whether an animal lover considers "man's best friend" to be a dog, cat, bird, rabbit, lizard or fish, we think they'll find that My Pretty Pet Supply has something for everyone and everything.

Visit www.myprettypetsupply.com and take a look at the variety of products that are offered. We stock everything, ranging from dog and cat treats to heat lamps and pumps for aquariums. My Pretty Pet Supply strives to provide the customer with a wide range of products at a reasonable and affordable price. Every animal lover will find something they need to pamper their pet at www.myprettypetsupply.com!

Kyle Miner
My Pretty Pet Supply LLC
support@myprettypetsupply.com
