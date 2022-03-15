Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,918 in the last 365 days.

THE MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS PERUVIAN FLAVORS- “SABORES PERUANOS” WITH DIEGO VAL AND SPECIAL GUEST EVA AYLLÓN

Sabores Peruanos at the Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS PERUVIAN FLAVORS- “SABORES PERUANOS” WITH DIEGO VAL, EVA AYLLÓN & JOSE VAL FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT OF MUSIC AND CULTURE

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miramar Cultural Center, located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida announces Sabores Peruanos with Diego Val which will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Diego Val is a well-recognized and multifaceted pop artist with Peruvian roots, and he will take guests on a sensory journey through the rich Peruvian culture. Special guest will be Latin Grammy Awards nominee and 2019 Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient, Eva Ayllón. She is an icon of Peruvian Creole music. Talented musician and producer from Miami, José Val will also take the stage. The musical lineup of "Sabores Peruanos" will be completed by the outstanding Cuban percussionist Angel Emilio, who has been part of well-known orchestras.

Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs for the Miramar Cultural Center stated, “It is no secret that Hispanic music is conquering the world with its irresistible freshness, rhythm and flavor. The Miramar Cultural Center is proud to welcome Diego Val and friends for what is sure to be an unforgettable night. For this show, the flavor will not only come from the music but from the delicious flavors of Peruvian cuisine. A few years ago, Peru was recognized as a world gastronomic destination, conquering palates and hearts with its memorable flavors. We will have at least two Peruvian food trucks on site to round off this delicious cultural and sensory adventure.”

This will be a wonderful experience of flavor and fun not to be missed! Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at www.etix.com. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include 2 drink tickets.

To learn more about the exciting lineup of events taking place at the Miramar Cultural Center, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

N. BABULAL
CITY OF MIRAMAR
+1 9546023254
email us here

You just read:

THE MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS PERUVIAN FLAVORS- “SABORES PERUANOS” WITH DIEGO VAL AND SPECIAL GUEST EVA AYLLÓN

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.