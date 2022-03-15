THE MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS PERUVIAN FLAVORS- “SABORES PERUANOS” WITH DIEGO VAL AND SPECIAL GUEST EVA AYLLÓN
MIRAMAR CULTURAL CENTER PRESENTS PERUVIAN FLAVORS- “SABORES PERUANOS” WITH DIEGO VAL, EVA AYLLÓN & JOSE VAL FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT OF MUSIC AND CULTUREMIRAMAR, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miramar Cultural Center, located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida announces Sabores Peruanos with Diego Val which will take place on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.
Diego Val is a well-recognized and multifaceted pop artist with Peruvian roots, and he will take guests on a sensory journey through the rich Peruvian culture. Special guest will be Latin Grammy Awards nominee and 2019 Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient, Eva Ayllón. She is an icon of Peruvian Creole music. Talented musician and producer from Miami, José Val will also take the stage. The musical lineup of "Sabores Peruanos" will be completed by the outstanding Cuban percussionist Angel Emilio, who has been part of well-known orchestras.
Camasha Cevieux, Director of Cultural Affairs for the Miramar Cultural Center stated, “It is no secret that Hispanic music is conquering the world with its irresistible freshness, rhythm and flavor. The Miramar Cultural Center is proud to welcome Diego Val and friends for what is sure to be an unforgettable night. For this show, the flavor will not only come from the music but from the delicious flavors of Peruvian cuisine. A few years ago, Peru was recognized as a world gastronomic destination, conquering palates and hearts with its memorable flavors. We will have at least two Peruvian food trucks on site to round off this delicious cultural and sensory adventure.”
This will be a wonderful experience of flavor and fun not to be missed! Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase at www.etix.com. VIP tickets are available for $50 and include 2 drink tickets.
To learn more about the exciting lineup of events taking place at the Miramar Cultural Center, visit www.MiramarCulturalCenter.org.
N. BABULAL
CITY OF MIRAMAR
+1 9546023254
email us here