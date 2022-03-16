Edison Energy partners with WattTime to help corporate buyers maximize carbon emissions reductions
Edison’s Insights™ platform will include WattTime’s carbon emissions data to drive more impactful renewable energy projects
It’s part of a shifting conversation from just a focus on the best economics to a broader focus that also includes the biggest impact from a greenhouse gas emissions perspective.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global energy advisory Edison Energy is partnering with environmental tech nonprofit WattTime to help corporate renewable energy buyers achieve carbon emission reductions and reach their net zero goals in the fight against climate change.
Users of Edison’s Insights™ platform will now have access to WattTime’s real-time and historical data on how much carbon can be avoided by investing in certain renewable energy projects. Those carbon reductions can vary widely based on many factors, including other energy sources on each region’s grid, how well supply matches demand, access to power lines, weather, and even the time of day the electrons are generated.
WattTime has developed techniques to analyze what will happen on the grid — specifically which power sources will be “turned off” — in response to different renewable energy projects being built in various locations. This approach allows corporate off-takers to drive greater impact by investing in renewable energy projects in locations where building new renewables displaces particularly polluting power plants, a practice that WattTime refers to as “emissionality.”
Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, WattTime develops data-driven tools to accelerate carbon emissions reductions. WattTime is a founding member of Climate TRACE, a global emissions monitoring coalition, and has developed algorithms to model real-time regional marginal emissions rates across markets in North America, Europe, and Australia.
WattTime’s data will enable Edison Energy to add the avoided carbon emissions metric as another decision-making tool to help clients optimize their RFP selections and broaden market transparency.
“Edison is going to be a key partner in delivering emissions reduction-based, decision-making tools to the corporate world because they already facilitate so many of those renewable energy purchase transactions,” said Henry Richardson, Lead Analyst at WattTime.
Edison provides its clients with the data and analytics they need to examine the long-term implications of energy and sustainability goals and the value and risks of their energy investments. Edison helps companies develop strategies to optimize total energy cost, market risks, and greenhouse gas reductions, as well as purchase renewable energy from the best sources to meet their needs.
For Edison clients, “access to data on real-time and historical carbon emissions reduction means a better ability to fit renewable energy projects into an overall sustainability strategy and reach climate goals faster,” said Joey Lange, Managing Director, Energy Supply Advisory at Edison.
The acceleration of renewable energy development is creating new opportunities for corporates to boost the impact of their procurement strategy. “If you add a solar farm in California, it's going to displace a mix of existing solar and natural gas. Whereas you add a solar plant or wind farm in the Great Plains or the Midwest, you'll displace primarily coal,” said Richardson. “That means you can have twice as much emissions benefit for every megawatt-hour of power. When you compare this approach to others, this creates a much more authentic environmental impact by allowing us to avoid the emissions in the first place, all while helping to add more renewables to the grid.”
“Seeing the emissions impact of renewable energy projects will add a critical and deeper layer of insight to our existing platform marketplace capabilities,” said Lange. “It’s part of a shifting conversation from just a focus on the best economics to a broader focus that also includes the biggest impact from a greenhouse gas emissions perspective.”
About Edison Energy
A wholly owned subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE: EIX), Edison Energy LLC is a global independent advisory firm that helps large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients better navigate the choices and risks of managing energy. As stakeholder expectations around corporate sustainability increase, Edison helps companies rise to this challenge by designing and implementing specialized strategies and solutions for clients across sustainability, renewables, energy optimization, transportation electrification, and energy supply. With a commitment to promoting a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future, Edison enables organizations to deliver on their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals by addressing today’s key energy challenges: carbon, cost, complex choices, and creating energy justice across communities. Edison Energy does business in Europe as Altenex. For more information, please visit www.edisonenergy.com.
About WattTime
WattTime is an environmental tech nonprofit that empowers all people, companies, policymakers, and countries to slash emissions and choose cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers, we develop data-driven tools and policies that increase environmental and social good, including Automated Emissions Reduction and emissionality. WattTime is also the convening member and cofounder of the global Climate TRACE coalition. During the energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime ‘bends the curve’ of emissions reductions to realize deeper, faster benefits for people and the planet. For more information, visit https://watttime.org.
