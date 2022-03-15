Recruiting for Good to Reward Referrals with 2023 South Beach Sweet Foodie Trip
Love to Make a Positive Impact & Foodie Travel to Party...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to make a greater impact in girls' lives....We're rewarding referrals with SweetFoodieTrips.com For +He +She +We
Love to Make a Positive Impact & Foodie Travel to Party...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to make a greater impact in girls' lives....We're rewarding referrals with SweetFoodieTrips.com For +He +She +We
A passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies launching Summer 2022 #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Thru A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good, The Sweetest Gigs; the staffing agency everyone loves role models positive values for a fun fulfilling life #attitude #effort #talent #landsweetjob #partyforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Program; and will reward referrals with 2023 Wine & Food Festival Trip.
Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow; a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create companies that make a positive impact (launching in Summer 2022).
The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with an exclusive all-inclusive Sweet Foodie Trip; experience One of The World's Best...2023 Wine and Food Festival in South Beach (February 2023).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to make a positive impact in girls' lives...and Party for Good; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do both today."
About
Sweet Foodie Trips
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Foodie Travel to Party...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in girls' lives....We're rewarding referrals with Sweet Hip Foodie Trips to Party for Good at One of The World's Best... 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival (All-Inclusive Trip for Two) to learn more visit SweetFoodieTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.
Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn