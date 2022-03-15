Coventry Creations Introduces Limited Edition Candles for Women’s History Month with a Donation to Planned Parenthood

Limited edition Awakening Goddess candles for Women's History Month

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned intention candle maker, Coventry Creations, has introduced the Awakening Goddess candles. Hitting shelves just in time for Women’s History Month, these 5 candles will only be available for a limited time and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Like other Coventry Creations products, the Awakening Goddess candles are each designed to help meet a specific challenge, overcome a particular problem, or bring about a positive personal change. What makes these candles special is that they do so with a focus on female empowerment.

The candles, Inner Justice, Unbounded Joy, Liberation, Financial Freedom, and Empower, are handmade with specially curated scents, colors, and herbs. Each is wrapped with an inspirational inscription and comes tied with a beautiful gemstone pendant. And, in the spirit of helping and empowering women, Coventry Creations will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Awakening Goddess candle to Planned Parenthood.

“Not only are we a women-owned business, our target audience is primarily women,” said Jacki Smith, President of Coventry Creations. “To us, products like these just make sense. Especially during March, when we celebrate the accomplishments of so many great women throughout history, it’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women are still facing and there is more work to be done.”

“The donation to Planned Parenthood is our way of making sure financial support is available to where it is needed most,” added Patty Shaw, VP and General Manager. “We care deeply about women’s rights and feel it’s important to support organizations that help promote and defend those rights.”

Awakening Goddess candles can be found on coventrycreations.com while supplies last.



About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.