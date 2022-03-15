Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,913 in the last 365 days.

Coventry Creations Introduces Limited Edition Candles for Women’s History Month with a Donation to Planned Parenthood

5 limited edition candles - Liberation, Financial Freedom, Inner Justice, Empower, Unbounded Joy

Limited edition Awakening Goddess candles for Women's History Month

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned intention candle maker, Coventry Creations, has introduced the Awakening Goddess candles. Hitting shelves just in time for Women’s History Month, these 5 candles will only be available for a limited time and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Like other Coventry Creations products, the Awakening Goddess candles are each designed to help meet a specific challenge, overcome a particular problem, or bring about a positive personal change. What makes these candles special is that they do so with a focus on female empowerment.

The candles, Inner Justice, Unbounded Joy, Liberation, Financial Freedom, and Empower, are handmade with specially curated scents, colors, and herbs. Each is wrapped with an inspirational inscription and comes tied with a beautiful gemstone pendant. And, in the spirit of helping and empowering women, Coventry Creations will donate a portion of the proceeds from each Awakening Goddess candle to Planned Parenthood.

“Not only are we a women-owned business, our target audience is primarily women,” said Jacki Smith, President of Coventry Creations. “To us, products like these just make sense. Especially during March, when we celebrate the accomplishments of so many great women throughout history, it’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women are still facing and there is more work to be done.”

“The donation to Planned Parenthood is our way of making sure financial support is available to where it is needed most,” added Patty Shaw, VP and General Manager. “We care deeply about women’s rights and feel it’s important to support organizations that help promote and defend those rights.”

Awakening Goddess candles can be found on coventrycreations.com while supplies last.


About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations is the most well-known and respected intention candle maker in the world. For nearly 30 years, people have used our candles, oils, sprays, and other magical products as alternative solutions to everyday problems. Located in Ferndale, MI, we make all of our candles by hand using our own expertly formulated recipes and all-natural ingredients. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

Paul Stacy
Coventry Creations
+1 3135052283
email us here

You just read:

Coventry Creations Introduces Limited Edition Candles for Women’s History Month with a Donation to Planned Parenthood

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.