Foam Plastics Market Size, Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook with Expert Review

Emergen Research Logo

Foam Plastics Market Trends – Growth of building & construction industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The foam plastics market size is expected to reach USD 73.88 billion at a revenue CAGR of 4.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to high demand in packaging applications as the material enables high level of safety and damage avoidance during transportation along the supply chains. Other major advantages of foam plastic applications in packaging is cost-effectiveness and easy availability. Also, foam plastics can be molded into a wide variety of shapes, and is thus used in specific applications demanding custom packaging. Also, usage of polyethylene foam in electronics goods packaging ensures superior cushioning, as well as good insulation during transportation.

Shifting inclination among millennials towards outdoor recreational activities such as camping, hiking, trekking, and others is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Due to lightweight and flexible properties, foam plastics are extensively used to produce camping products that can be easily carried while hiking and used for camping etc. Also, foam plastics deliver exceptional heat insulation to camping sleep mats and bags, which are effective in providing warmth to users in outdoor environments and prevent incidents of hypothermia.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/832

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Foam Plastics market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Foam Plastics market landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Foam Plastics Market:

The global Foam Plastics market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Foam Plastics business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/832

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2019, Huntington Solution announced acquisition of Texas Foam to increase its production of temperature-sensitive packaging materials for goods sold via e-Commerce channels.

By product type, polystyrene segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Polystyrene-based foam plastic material is widely used in packaging and insulation. The material can be used as per requirement of specific applications, owing to its versatile strength. It also has high compressive strength and hence is widely used in heavy load bearing applications. In addition, lower compressive strength materials are extensively used in void forming applications.

By application, building & construction segment accounted for significantly larger revenue share than other application segments in 2020. Foam plastics find extensive use in the building & construction sector for soundproofing and heat insulation, among others. Also, these materials are used as dilatation tapes and placed at vertical obstacles such as walls to provide complete flooring insulation. Foam plastics are appropriate for filling gaps, provide roof flashing, eave sealing, and acts as a barrier against water and oil. In addition, these materials are used in expansion joints and offer noise control solutions for floor joists.

Companies in the market report include SABIC, Alchemie Ltd., BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Lanxess AG, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Huntsman International LLC, LG Chem Ltd., and Tosoh Corporation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/foam-plastics-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global foam plastics market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

Phenolic

Polyolefin

Silicone

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Sports

Footwear

Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA