Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size Hit US$ 2,934.90 million by 2027 Registerd at a CAGR of 8.4%

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market for Pulse Flow Application to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,934.90 million by 2027 from US$ 1,547.33 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027.The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.

A portable oxygen concentrator (POC) is a tool used to administer oxygen treatment to patients who need greater doses of oxygen than that in normal air. It's comparable to concentrators with home oxygen (OC), but is reduced in size and more mobile. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen along with them and help them to continue their usual activities allowing the freedom to continue a normal lifestyle.

Market Size Value in - US$ 1,547.33 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 2,934.90 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 8.4% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 175

No. Tables - 67

No. of Charts & Figures - 72

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product , Application , End User , and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V; Caire Inc. (Chart Industries); Inogen Inc.; Invacare Corporation; O2 Concepts; Nidek Medical Products, Inc.; Drive DeVilbiss International; GCE Group; Besco Medical; and Inova labs Inc. (ResMed) are among the leading companies operating in the portable oxygen concentrators market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). The outbreak is impacting several markets, including the market for portable oxygen concentrators. With the continued spread of COVID-19 around the world, researchers are looking into numerous possible treatment options, including existing options. Portable oxygen concentrators have also gained a lot of attention as a part of the treatment of infected patients. Caire Inc., a US-based company, is offering an innovative portable oxygen concentrator with Airsep. These oxygenators are also being used in other regions, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America, in the treatment of COVID-19 cases.

The launch of portable oxygen concentrators is creating intense competition among players to keep up their position in the market. The players are coming up with multiple and advanced products for buyers to choose from, for the treatment of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders. For instance, in February 2018, GCE Healthcare introduced a remote monitoring platform named Clarity for oxygen concentrators in the US. The company launched the same product in the European Union in February 2020. Further, in August 2019, OxyGO LLC, one of the leaders in portable oxygen concentrator market, introduced OxyGo NEXT with a new six-flow setting; these are the Bluetooth-enabled portable oxygen concentrators that offer highest oxygen output per pound.

Similarly, in April 2019, Inogen, Inc. introduced the Inogen One G5 portable oxygen concentrator with the highest oxygen production capacity of 1260 mL per pound. Recently, in November 2019, CAIRE, a Georgia-based oxygen supply manufacturer, launched FreeStyle Comfort, a portable oxygen cylinder equipped with autoSAT technology that has a self-adjusting, proprietary clinical feature, ensuring consistent delivery of oxygen to patients facing trouble in regular breathing due to various respiratory conditions.

Based on product, the portable oxygen concentrators market was segmented into continuous flow and pulse flow. In 2019, the continuous flow segment accounted for a larger share of the market, and it is estimated to continue to be a larger shareholder during 2020–2027. This growth is attributed to the high penetration of portable oxygen concentrators with continuous flow, rapid technological advancements, and ongoing use of this equipment in oxygen therapies. On the other hand, the market for pulse flow is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to factors such as better efficiency, short-pulse delivery, and travel friendly as well as easy functionality.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the portable oxygen concentrators market:

Nov, 2019 - CAIRE, has launched a new FreeStyle Comfort portable oxygen concentrator equipped with autoSAT technology. The device meets FAA guidelines for use on commercial air flights and offers wireless connectivity to CAIRE’s telehealth solution.

Nov, 2016 - Invacare Corporation has launched an innovative portable oxygen concentrator, namely Invacare Platinum Mobile Oxygen Concentrator. The product was designed to weather everyday life. Similarly the product is also having Water-Resistance, Rugged Build with temperature tolerance.

Apr, 2016 - ResMed has completed the acquisition of Inova Labs Inc., a privately-held medical device company that develops and commercializes innovative oxygen therapy products. With this acquisition the company is likely to expand its product portfolio.

The higher adoption of home health care products depending upon patient’s feasibility is the factor that is expected to drive the portable oxygen concentrator devices market during 2020–2027. The portable oxygen concentrator market is expected to grow with the greater adoption of home care products facilitating patient’s comfort. Portable oxygen concentrators dispense oxygen in the similar way as that of oxygen tanks.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market

