Network-as-a-service Market: Company Profile, Development Scenario, Business Strategies and Emerging Market Segments

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022

New Research Study ""Network-as-a-service Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The report on the Network-as-a-service market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Based on the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Juniper Networks

• Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• NEC Corp.

• VMware

• Aryaka Networks Inc.

• Alcatel Lucent

• Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Ciena Corporation

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Network-as-a-service market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Segmentation by type:

• LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS)

• WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)

Segmentation by application:

• Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Healthcare

• Transport and Logistics

• Retail

• Others

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Network-as-a-service market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wide Area Networking (WAN) connectivity

1.5.3 Data-Center connectivity

1.5.4 Bandwidth on Demand (BoD)

1.5.5 Security service

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 SMEs enterprise

1.6.3 Large enterprise

1.7 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 PorteraEURs Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

...

4 Players Profiles

4.1 AT&T

4.1.1 AT&T Basic Information

4.1.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 AT&T Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 AT&T Business Overview

4.2 Oracle

4.2.1 Oracle Basic Information

4.2.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Oracle Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Oracle Business Overview

4.3 Juniper Networks

4.3.1 Juniper Networks Basic Information

4.3.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Juniper Networks Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Juniper Networks Business Overview

4.4 AWS

4.4.1 AWS Basic Information

4.4.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AWS Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AWS Business Overview

4.5 Verizon Enterprise Solutions

4.5.1 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Basic Information

4.5.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Verizon Enterprise Solutions Business Overview

4.6 Google

4.6.1 Google Basic Information

4.6.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Google Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Google Business Overview

4.7 Ericcson

4.7.1 Ericcson Basic Information

4.7.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Ericcson Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Ericcson Business Overview

4.8 Rackspace

4.8.1 Rackspace Basic Information

4.8.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Rackspace Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Rackspace Business Overview

4.9 enStratus Networks

4.9.1 enStratus Networks Basic Information

4.9.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 enStratus Networks Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 enStratus Networks Business Overview

4.10 VMWare

4.10.1 VMWare Basic Information

4.10.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 VMWare Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 VMWare Business Overview

4.11 Symantec

4.11.1 Symantec Basic Information

4.11.2 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Symantec Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Symantec Business Overview

4.12 Thinking Phone Networks

4.13 Salesforce.com

4.14 Dell

4.15 CipherCloud

4.16 Microsoft

4.17 Cisco Systems

4.18 RightScale

4.20 Alcatel Lucent

4.21 Avaya

4.22 BigSwitch

4.23 Intel Security (McAfee)

4.24 Orange Business Services

4.25 HP

4.26 IBM

4.27 CommonVault

4.28 M5 Networks

...