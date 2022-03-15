Buy Now Pay Later Market Size to Hit US$ 3268.26 Bn by 2030

The buy now pay later market size is projected to hit US$ 3268.26 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- London, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global buy now pay later market size was reached at US$ 125.09 billion in 2021. The people can use buy now pay later to make purchases online and in stores without having to pay the entire amount up front. The buy now pay later industry is likely to develop as people become more aware of installment-based payment solutions. Furthermore, the absence of interest fees levied by buy now pay later platforms is likely to boost the buy now pay later market’s growth prospects.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1559



In comparison to other types of retail borrowing, the buy now pay later often requires fewer intensive credit checks a result, customers with bad credit and no credit who are not qualified for standard loan options prefer buy now pay later. As these consumers are looking for simple budgeting tools, the buy now pay later products assist them in meeting their financial goals. However, buy now pay later service providers’ absurdly high late fees are projected to stifle the buy now pay later market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, credit companies and banks who supply buy now pay later services charge both the customer and merchant.

Report Scope of Buy Now Pay Later Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size In 2028 1578.87 Billion CAGR 43.8% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Bas Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Sezzle, Klarna Bank AB, Afterpay, Laybuy Group Holdings Limited, Quadpay, Splitit, Affirm Holdings Inc., Perpay, Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.), PayPal Holdings Inc.

Report Highlights

Based on the channel, the online segment dominated the global buy now pay later market in 2020 with highest market share. The monthly installments are available through buy now pay later solutions, allowing for convenient purchases over time.





North America is the largest segment for buy now pays later market in terms of region. Due to the multiple benefits, it provides, such as bill discounts and cashbacks, many customers in the North America region have started using online payment through digital wallets, buy now pay later platforms, and credit and debit cards.





Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the buy now pays later market. Due to rising cost of numerous home appliances such as washing machines, smart televisions, and music systems, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to rise at a high rate during the projection period.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1559

Market Dynamics

Drivers

But now and pay later as convenient payment platform

The buy now pay later payment method provides people with numerous benefits, including affordable and convenient payment services, instant credit card fund transfer service at the point of sale (POS) platform, and increased personal information security, which drives the growth of the buy now pay later market. Furthermore, the buy now pay later platform supports a QR-code option, which allows individuals to make a payment via scan code and to allow transactions via UPI methods, further propelling market growth. Furthermore, the buy now, pay later platform enables consumers to make secure payments without swiping a debit card, which boosts market growth globally. The benefits provided by the buy now platform to consumers and merchants drive the market's global expansion over the forecast period.

Restraints

Buy now pay later encourages impulse spending

One of the major factors restricting the growth of the global buy now pay later market is the growing spending on purchases. The buy now pay later platforms is helping people to buy products and services without paying any amount of money at the time of purchase. The option of pay later is driving the market. But this factor can affect the business of buy now pay later market players. The option of buy now pay later can also lead to loss of money of the organizations. Thus, this factor is restricting the growth of the global buy now pay later market

Opportunities

Growing acceptance of online payment methods

The rise of the buy now pay later market is being accelerated by an increase usage of online payment methods among consumers in developing countries. The primary digital payment technologies are mobile payment, credit card, debit card, which provide individuals with several benefits such as faster cash transactions, lower transaction costs, and increased payment security, all of which contribute to the expansion of the buy now pay later market. The availability of high-speed internet access, a boom in smartphone adoption, and increased awareness of digital payment services are all essential elements that encourage individuals to use online payment technology. As a result, the growing acceptance of online payment methods is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the buy now pay later market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of consumer awareness in developing and underdeveloped nations

The concept of buy now pay later is not so trendy in developing and underdeveloped nations. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) agencies are trying to promote the buy now pay later platforms on a large scale but in developed countries. The government of developing and underdeveloped nations needs to run advertising campaigns for the promotion of buy now pay later. Thus, the lack of consumer awareness in developing and underdeveloped nations is a major challenge for the market growth.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/ict

Segments Covered in the Report

By Channel

Online

Point of Sale (POS)

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use

Consumer Electronics

Fashion & Garment

Healthcare

Leisure & Entertainment

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1559

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R