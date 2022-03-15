Mayor of Plains, GA, Endorses Former Trump Administration Official Wayne Johnson for Congress

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia

The Mayor of Plains, Georgia – home of former President Jimmy Carter – today endorsed Wayne Johnson’s candidacy in the 2nd Congressional District.

"I want a good businessman and a conservative Congressman in Washington,” said Mayor “Boze” Godwin. “It’s time for those of us in the 2nd District to be represented by a different kind of congressman.” — Mayor L.E. "Boze" Godwin