Mayor of Plains, GA, Endorses Former Trump Administration Official Wayne Johnson for Congress
The Mayor of Plains, Georgia – home of former President Jimmy Carter – today endorsed Wayne Johnson’s candidacy in the 2nd Congressional District.
— Mayor L.E. "Boze" Godwin
“I want a good businessman and a conservative Congressman in Washington,” said Mayor L.E. “Boze” Godwin. “It’s time for those of us in the 2nd District to be represented by a different kind of congressman.”
Godwin, a pharmacist by trade, has been Mayor of Plains for 39 years and governed the Democratic-leaning town, the home of former president, as a conservative Republican.
“There’s so much waste and vice in Washington and I think people are fed up with it,” said Godwin. “I’m not concerned about it for myself, I’m concerned for my kids and grandkids and now my great-grandkids.”
“Boze is a dear friend, but that wouldn’t be enough for an endorsement if he didn’t believe I shared his values and could get the job done for the people in the 2nd District,” Johnson said. “I’m proud to have his support and determined to bring some common sense to Washington and ‘stop the stupid’ that runs amok up there.
“It’s time all citizens in Plains and the surrounding community had someone who will care about their kitchen-table issues.”
A short video of a conversation with Mayor Godwin can be found HERE.
Wayne Johnson is a rock-solid conservative candidate in the Republican Primary in the 2nd Congressional District covering Middle and Southwest Georgia. Johnson served as a Senior Official within the Trump Administration, was an officer in the U.S. Army and is an Eagle Scout.
Johnson obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his MBA from Emory University. He was born, raised and currently resides in Macon.
