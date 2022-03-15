U.S Hospital Beds Market to Surpass US$ 1,801.4 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S hospital beds market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,145.4 in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S Hospital Beds Market:

Key trends in the U.S hospital beds market include increasing hospitalization due to the COVID-19, launches and approvals of novel products, and collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the market growth.

For instance, hospitalization due to the COVID-19 has been increasing. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day daily average from January 5, 2022 to January 11, 2022 was 20,637, a 24.5% increase from the prior 7-day average that is 16,571 from December 29, 2021 to January 4, 2022.

Key players operating in the U.S hospital beds market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in September 2021, a U.S-based medtech firm Baxter International Inc. acquired its rival Hill-Rom Holding Inc., adding smart hospital beds to its portfolio of patient monitoring and diagnostic products.

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S hospitals beds market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches. For instance, in October 2020, Stryker, one of the world’s leading medical technology company, launched the industry’s first and only completely wireless hospital bed, ProCuity.

Among product types, the electric beds segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021, owing to growing obesity and chronic diseases population in the U.S. For instance, in the U.S, in 2018, 1,708,921 new cancer cases were reported. For every 100,000 people, 436 new cancer cases were reported.

Key players operating in the U.S hospital beds market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and LINET Group SE.

Market Segmentation:

U.S Hospital Beds Market, By Product Type: Electric Beds Semi-Electric Beds Manual Beds

U.S Hospital Beds Market, By Usage: Acute Care Beds Psychiatric Care Beds Long-Term Care Beds Others

U.S Hospital Beds Market, By Application: Intensive Care Beds Non-Intensive Care Beds

U.S Hospital Beds Market, By End User: Home Care Setting Hospitals Elderly Care Facilities Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



