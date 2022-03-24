Submit Release
Author Nadija Mujagić’s timely women's fiction novel "Till a Better World" releases today (March 24, 2022)

Till a Better World, Nadija Mujagic's debut novel

Gripping, heart-wrenching, and eye-opening

ACTON, MA, UNITED STATES , March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Till a Better World: A Novel,” Mujagic's debut novel released today, explores contemporary women’s issues about rearing children in different parts of the world, post-war Bosnia and United States. Set against distinct historical backgrounds, two expecting women struggle with challenges and difficulties of their day-to-day lives.

Unflinching and moving, the author weaves a deeply impactful pair of journeys through parenthood and trauma. Authentic to its roots and intensely personal, this powerful narrative expertly dissects the human element driving persistence in its purest form. Mujagić’s honest and intimate writing style truly portrays the women’s worlds and will keep the pages turning until the final chapter.

Early testimonials are in:

"The ending is gorgeous." -- Sarah D.
"I loved it! Very poignant and moving, especially at the end." -- Julie K.
"I really like it. Some of the dark parts are very moving and of course the ending is a ray of light!" -- Rady R.

Nadija Mujagić is a Sarajevo-born writer who survived the brutal 1992-95 war in former Yugoslavia and has lived in the United States since 1997. Mujagic is the author of two memoirs on the Bosnian War and its aftermath, “Ten Thousand Shells and Counting" and "Immigrated."

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase the book at bookstores everywhere, or online on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QD25W5N) or Barnes and Noble.

For more information about "Till a Better World" or to schedule an interview please call Nadija Mujagic, 617-470-5258 or email at pioneerpublishing2020@gmail.com

Nadija Mujagic
Pioneer Publishing
+1 617-470-5258
pioneerpublishing2020@gmail.com
