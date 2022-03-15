3Dtracking Integrates Teltonika ADAS into its Telematics Service Platform
New road safety features expand 3Dtracking’s driver safety ecosystem and enable its telematics service provider partners to help drivers avoid collisionsST PETER PORT, GUERNSEY , March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Dtracking, a leading global provider of white labelled telematics platforms, today announced the company has integrated Teltonika’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
The Teltonika ADAS solution and its road safety features are designed to prevent accidents with technologies that alert drivers of potential collisions and other driving mistakes on the road. The Teltonika ADAS camera installed on a vehicle continually monitors for and detects other vehicles, pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles and lane markings. The driver receives real-time visual and sound alerts through a small monitor installed in front of the driver when potentially dangerous events are detected, including premature or unintentional lane departures, unsafe distance from other vehicles, unsafe proximity to pedestrians or bicycles, and driving over the designated speed limits.
The details of each road safety event captured by a Teltonika ADAS camera are immediately transferred to the 3Dtracking platform over a cellular network via Teltonika Telematics tracking device installed on the vehicle. In the 3Dtracking platform, fleet managers have a full view of each road safety event captured by a Teltonika ADAS camera. The details of the road safety events captured by Teltonika ADAS, including the time, date and exact locations of the events, can be incorporated into the driver behavior monitoring features of the 3Dtracking platform.
“Our video telematics ADAS solution is designed to save lives, increase awareness of poor driving habits and record driving statistics for fleet manager analysis,” explained Aleksandr Krupovič, Chief of Operational Marketing at Teltonika Telematics. “3Dtracking and its global network of telematics service provider partners will serve as an important channel for our telematics innovations to reach the aftermarket and improve road safety.”
The Teltonika ADAS is the newest addition to 3Dtracking’s growing technology ecosystem for telematics service providers to offer services and solutions for their fleet management customers to improve driver safety. 3Dtracking also offers options for driver fatigue monitoring, driver distraction monitoring and video-based driver behavior monitoring.
“Teltonika ADAS and its innovations for improving road safety are an excellent addition to our growing ecosystem of driver safety solutions,” said Noam Cimand, General Manager of 3Dtracking. “We are pleased with the initial demand our telematics service provider partners are experiencing for these newly integrated ADAS features in our telematics service platform and are looking forward to further cooperation with Teltonika going forward.”
Teltonika and 3Dtracking recently conducted a joint webinar titled ADAS Solution 3Dtracking Platform.
About 3Dtracking
3Dtracking is a global provider of white labelled telematics platforms. Telematics service providers around the world are using 3Dtracking’s software platform to offer a range of innovative fleet management, IoT and asset management services and packages. The company’s platform supports multiple languages, is device agnostic and is fully GDPR compliant. The 3Dtracking platform is in use in over 100 countries and processes over 450 million tracking records each day. For more information, please visit www.3dtracking.com.
