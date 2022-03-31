NEW GRIPPING NOVEL PROVIDES UNIQUE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE INTO THE WORLD OF WITCHCRAFT
POWDERED OAK & SEVEN METALS by Ryan Kurr
His dynamic characters, genuine knowledge of occult practices, and deep wisdom for the human experience make this is a must-read for the seasoned practitioner and esoterically curious alike.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do witchcraft and gourmet pastry have to do with each other?
Only everything – certainly if you are author Ryan Kurr, whose first book in the Esoteric Alchemy series, Sage, Smoke & Fire, hit the #1 bestseller spot in the LGBTQ Fantasy genre on Amazon—twice.
Now Kurr has launched the second installment in the series, POWDERED OAK & SEVEN METALS, which revisits the coven in their new home. It’s a story of discovery, trauma, loss, and the consequence of choice, through the lens of witchcraft.
After Nina senses a push from Spirit, she relocates her coven to Nova, Colorado, a small, snowy mountain town just outside Denver. But when Leo—her most powerful and dangerously gifted witch—decides to stray from the coven’s goal for motives of his own, the coven begins to unravel.
Soon they find themselves in greater peril than they ever imagined, hunted by murderous witches hungry for power and revenge, and with Death breathing down the neck of one of their own. As the rift between the coven and their prophesied goal widens, they struggle not only with their own fears and demons but a new plane of existence, while Leo is forced to make an impossible choice between restoring balance to the world—and his own soul.
The series is meant to be a story about witches for witches, blending actual elements of witchcraft and practice with commercial fantasy. It began as a collection of 13 pages of notes in 2015, and from that, Kurr developed the world and began to write the story in 2019.
The author, also a pastry chef, recently blended his witchcraft and pastry backgrounds together and landed a spot on Food Network's “Clash of the Cones” food competition show. He was dubbed the "ice cream witch" and made it to the finale.
“One of the most beautiful things about witchcraft is how versatile it is,” says Kurr. “A witch is many things to many people, and the definition of one is often difficult to settle upon. For me, I like to associate the term ‘witch’ with how one uses and approaches energy, whether that is spiritual, mental, emotional, psychic, or physical energy….Being a witch is very much a lifestyle, one that looks different to everyone and functions differently within each person's life.”
To supplement the narrative, each book contains an Esoteric Compendium in the back, which is a collection of spells, recipes and terms featured in the book. And for a fully immersive experience, each book has a chapter-by-chapter playlist on Spotify with music that is either featured in the book or listened to while writing the chapter.
POWDERED OAK & SEVEN METALS already is receiving critical acclaim.
“Kurr's second installment in his magical series blends mystical realism into a satiating and inspiring world of fantasy," says David Petrusich, Psychic-Medium, Astrologer & Artist. “His dynamic characters, genuine knowledge of occult practices, and deep wisdom for the human experience make this is a must-read for the seasoned practitioner and esoterically curious alike.”
Laura O’Rourke of Witches Magazine calls the book "a triumph, reaching deep into the world of witchcraft and its possibilities. Kurr’s second novel is imaginative, with realistic characterization and a true sense of moral code. A gripping storyline, which I dare you to put down once started. His passion shines through, with exquisite attention to detail on subject knowledge, and a deep sense of understanding of the witchcraft community. Expect the unexpected, all is not what it seems. This novel is magical, creative and will fascinate those new to the witchy world alongside the experienced witch community and non-witches alike. In short, a must-read, both enchanting and delicious."
The book “takes you on a surreal journey through different realms, emotional character arcs and fast-paced action that leaves you feeling weightless,” says Cody Tarot, YouTube Content Creator. “In Kurr’s second book in the series, we dive headfirst into the fantastical; it’s nonstop magical excitement and tantalizing drama that I couldn’t put down."
Goodreads reviewer Max Bever adds, “Yet another delightful and thought-provoking entry in this wonderfully witchy series. Everything you could ask for in a Part Two: old returning favorites, higher stakes, a deeper look at this magical world, and joyful and devious new characters alike. Kudos to author Ryan Kurr for deepening the mystery and emotions in this evocative series.”
The book includes artwork from artist and tattooist Victor Montaghini.
The third and final book in the series is halfway to completion and is scheduled to be released sometime in the fall of 2022.
POWDERED OAKS & SEVEN METALS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
RYAN KURR is an author, pastry chef, massage therapist, and mystic practitioner. Powdered Oak & Seven Metals is the second novel in the Esoteric Alchemy series. Sage, Smoke & Fire, the first book in the series, reached the #1 bestseller spot in the LGBT Fantasy genre on Amazon. His debut memoir, Sugar Burn: The Not So Hot Side of the Sweet Kitchen, was released in 2015. His freelance work on spiritual and metaphysical witchcraft has been published by Witches Magazine. He currently lives in New Orleans.
