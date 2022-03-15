STATE REPRESENTATIVE TONI ROSE APPOINTED VICE-CHAIR OF THE HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON HEALTH CARE REFORM

by: Rep. Rose, Toni

03/10/2022

AUSTIN, TX - State Representative Toni Rose (HD-110) was appointed Vice-Chair of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform by Speaker Dade Phelan. The committee was created to provide a cross-jurisdictional forum for the examination and consideration of issues that broadly affect the state's health care delivery system, including studying the implications of excessive health care costs on Texans and evaluating innovative, fiscally positive options to ensure that Texans have access to affordable, quality, and comprehensive health care.

"It is a privilege to be appointed as Vice-Chair of the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues as we carefully and thoroughly review the state of health care in Texas," said Representative Rose. "Health care reform is long overdue in Texas. We need to examine health insurance coverage in our state and adequately invest in keeping people healthy."

During the 87th Regular Legislative Session, Representative Rose authored the Maternity Mortality Bill to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from 60 days to six months to mitigate postpartum risks. Representative Rose also directed the state to include prescription drugs on the Texas Drug Code Index so patients can access the latest FDA-approved treatments within several weeks rather than several months or longer, which is lifesaving for patients with potentially terminal illnesses.

Elected in 2012, Representative Toni Rose represents District 110, which includes the diverse communities of Oak Cliff, Pleasant Grove, and Balch Springs. Representative Rose also serves on House Committee on Appropriations, House Committee on Calendars, House Committee on Human Services, and as Vice-Chair of House Committee on Redistricting. Representative Rose also serves on House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety and Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Community-Based Care Transition.

